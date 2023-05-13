Area Baseball: Cards toss no-hitter for win

STAPLES — Griffin Bettis and Jack Carlson combined to toss a no-hit 4-1 victory for the Staples-Motley Cardinals over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Friday, May 12.

Bettis started and struck out 12, walked four and allowed the earned run as he walked the first four batters of the game. The junior then hit the pitch limit forcing Carlson to take the mound.

Alex Schultz doubled and drove in a run and Justin Phillippi doubled.

Pine River-Backus 1 0 0

Staples-Motley 4 5 1

WP: Griffin Bettis. LP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: SM-Alex Schultz, Justin Phillipp. Overall: SM 5-7. Next: Pine River-Backus at Red Lake 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15; Staples-Motley at Menahga 1 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Pequot Lakes 3, Milaca 1

PEQUOT LAKES — Owen Krueger struck out 11 over six shutout innings to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 3-1 non-conference victory over the Milaca Wolves Friday, May 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krueger scattered four hits and two walks before giving way to Ethan Quale who earned the save.

Clay Erickson and Caden Nelson both drove in a run. Nelson doubled and walked. Tevyn Brown doubled and scored a run.

Milaca 1 8 0

Pequot Lakes 3 4 0

WP: Owen Krueger. SV: Ethan Quale. 2B: PL-Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson. Overall: PL 8-7. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Crosby-Ironton 7, Barnum 6

CROSBY — Crosby-Ironton’s Brayden Holmvig went 2-3 with two RBIs for the Rangers as they rallied to beat the Barnum Bombers 7-6 Friday, May 12.

Carter DeCent went 2-4 with three runs scored for the Rangers in the non-conference game.

Max Erickson pitched 1.1 innings of relief to get the win. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks and struck out one. He also went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Keyon Wesner and Jacob Millsop both finished with two hits.

Barnum 6 6 1

Crosby-Ironton 7 9 1

WP: Max Erickson. LP: Owen Peterson. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Upsala 4 p.m. Monday, May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls 5, Sauk Rapids 4

SAUK RAPIDS — Little Falls’ Matt Filippi went 4-5 with a run scored for the Flyers as they beat the Sauk Rapids Storm 5-4 Friday, May 12.

Filippi threw seven innings for the Flyers and struck out six in the non-conference game.

Carter Gwost went 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored for the Flyers and Cater Oothoudt earned the save with one inning of perfect relief.

Little Falls 5 11 0

Sauk Rapids 4 6 3

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Andrew Bemboom. SV: Carter Oothoudt. Next: Sauk Rapids at Zimmerman 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

WDC 9, Albany 1

AVON — Tyson Barthel struck out six and allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Albany Huskies 9-1 Friday, May 12.

Barthel helped his cause by finishing 2-3 with a double, walk and an RBI.

Isaac Hamman was 2-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Connor Davis was 3-4 with two runs and Evan Lunde drove in two runs.

WDC 9 12 4

Albany 1 4 4

WP: Tyson Barthel. 2B: WDC-Barthel, Connor Davis. HR: WDC-Isaac Hamann. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cathedral 2, Pierz 0

PIERZ — Pierz’s Reese Young struck out six over seven innings as they fell 2-0 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, May 12.

Kaden Kruschek recorded two hits for the Pioneers.

Cathedral 2 5 0

Pierz 0 6 1

WP: J Phillipp. LP: Reese Young. Next: Pierz hosts Albany 5 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Parkers Prairie 10, Pillager 0

PARKERS PRAIRIE —Kaden Imdieke singled for the Pillager Huskies' lone hit in a 10-0 Park Region Conference loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers Friday, May 12.

Conner Hanson suffered the loss despite allowing just five hits.

Pillager 0 1 3

Parkers Prairie 10 5 0