Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Cold Spring tops Pierz

The Pierz Legion baseball team hosted Cold Spring

3277408+baseball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:50 AM

PIERZ — Weston Woitalla doubled and Reese Young collected Pierz’s other hit in a 6-0 loss to Cold Spring in Legion action Monday, June 12.

Young threw a complete game. He allowed six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out six over seven innings.

Cold Spring 6 10 1

Pierz 0 2 1

WP:B. Loesch. LP: Reese Young. 2B: Weston Woitalla.

By Dispatch staff report
