Area Baseball: Filippi, Flyers no-hit New Ulm

ST. CLOUD —Matt Filippi pitched a no-hitter for the Little Falls Flyers as they beat the New Ulm Eagles 12-0 in the St. Cloud Tournament Friday, May 5, at Joe Faber Field.

Filippi struck out nine and only walked one in seven innings of work.

Beau Thoma finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Little Falls. Carter Oothoudt tallied three RBIs and Carter Gwost scored three runs for the Flyers.

New Ulm 0 0 3

Little Falls 12 8 3

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Kaden Larson. 2B: Alex Oberton. Overall: 5-2. Next: Little Falls vs. Maple Grove at St. Cloud 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

WDC and Pillager split

DEER CREEK — Connor Davis picked up the win after pitchings six innings and striking out eight while also going 2-for-4 at the plate in a 5-2 Game One win as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines split with the Pillager Huskies in a Park Region Conference doubleheader Friday, May 5.

Kaden Imdieke pitched six innings for the Huskies and struck out six while also hitting an RBI double.

Kobe Snyder, Peyton Church and Brandon Wheeler all recorded two hits for the Wolverines in the win.

Eli Miller led the Pillager Huskies to a Game Two 2-1 victory after pitching seven innings and striking out seven while allowing just one run on three hits.

Connor Dutke took the loss for the Wolverines in six innings of work after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four.

Game One

Pillager 2 4 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 5 11 1

WP: Connor Davis. LP: Kaden Imdieke. 2B: Pil-Imdieke, WDC-Tyson Barthel, Isaac Hamann.

Game Two

Pillager 2 3 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 3 0

WP: Eli Miller. LP: Connor Dutke. 3B: WDC-Brandon Wheeler. Conference: WDC 8-2, Pill 1-3. Overall: WDC 9-3, Pill 3-5. Next: Pillager vs. Ottertail Central at Henning 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Sebeka 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

MLWR 11, Pequot Lakes 10

PEQUOT LAKES — Riggs Magnuson finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored as the Pequot Lakes Patriots lost 11-10 to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, May 5.

Clay Erickson and Griffin Hoffman each tripled for the Patriots.

Moose Lake/WR 11 12 4

Pequot Lakes 10 7 1

LP: Ethan Quale. 2B: Riggs Magnuson. 3B: Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman. Overall: PL 6-4. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Upsala/Swanville 2 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Northland 6, PRB 3

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Irvin Tulenchik registered a triple, a run scored and an RBI for the Tigers as they fell 6-3 to the Northland Eagles Friday, May 5, in a non-conference game.

Corbin Knapp struck out seven for PRB.

Northland 6 9 2

Pine River-Backus 3 6 5