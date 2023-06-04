Area Baseball: Flyers advance to section title game

ST. CLOUD — Beau Thoma struck out 10 and helped his own cause by going 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as the Little Falls Flyers battled out of the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket with a 6-1 victory over the No. 2 seeded Alexandria Cardinals Saturday, June 3.

Thoma allowed three hits and five walks, but gave up just one unearned run over seven innings pitched.

Cater Gwost finished 2-4 with a run and Carter Oothoudt and Joey Welinski also drove in runs for the Flyers, who advance to face top-seeded Rocori in the section final 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in St. Cloud.

The No. 2 seeded Flyers received a hit and a run from Garrett Lindberg and Matt Filippi scored twice.

Little Falls Matt Filippi celebrates as he crosses home plate during the Flyers Section 8-3A victory over Alexandria Saturday, June 3, 2023. Charlie Smieja awaits his teammate. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

In the Flyers' 4-0 victory over Sauk Rapids earlier, Matt Filippi scattered six hits over seven innings and struck out two for the complete-game shutout.

Beau Thoma drove in two runs and Carter Gwost was 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Charlie Smieja drove in a run and Matt Filippi and Alex Oberton collected Little Falls’ other two hits.

Game One

Sauk Rapids 0 6 2

Little Falls 4 4 1

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Keagan Patterson. 2B: LF-Carter Gwost.

Game Two

Little Falls 6 8 2

Alexandria 1 3 2