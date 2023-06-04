99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Baseball: Flyers advance to section title game

The Little Falls Flyers needed to win two games in the Section 8-3A loser's bracket to advance to the championship Saturday, June 3.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Little Falls Flyers' Beau Thoma comes off the field to celebrate with his teams after pitching a complete game victory over Alexandria Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the Section 8-3A playoffs.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:52 PM

ST. CLOUD — Beau Thoma struck out 10 and helped his own cause by going 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as the Little Falls Flyers battled out of the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket with a 6-1 victory over the No. 2 seeded Alexandria Cardinals Saturday, June 3.

Thoma allowed three hits and five walks, but gave up just one unearned run over seven innings pitched.

Cater Gwost finished 2-4 with a run and Carter Oothoudt and Joey Welinski also drove in runs for the Flyers, who advance to face top-seeded Rocori in the section final 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in St. Cloud.

The No. 2 seeded Flyers received a hit and a run from Garrett Lindberg and Matt Filippi scored twice.

0-LF-Matt Filippi-DSC_5170.JPG
Little Falls Matt Filippi celebrates as he crosses home plate during the Flyers Section 8-3A victory over Alexandria Saturday, June 3, 2023. Charlie Smieja awaits his teammate.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

In the Flyers' 4-0 victory over Sauk Rapids earlier, Matt Filippi scattered six hits over seven innings and struck out two for the complete-game shutout.

Beau Thoma drove in two runs and Carter Gwost was 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Charlie Smieja drove in a run and Matt Filippi and Alex Oberton collected Little Falls’ other two hits.

Game One

Sauk Rapids 0 6 2

Little Falls 4 4 1

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Keagan Patterson. 2B: LF-Carter Gwost.

Game Two

Little Falls 6 8 2

Alexandria 1 3 2

WP: Beau Thoma, LP: Nick Levesser. Overall: . Next: Little Falls vs. Rocori in Secton 8-3A Championship at Putz Field in St. Cloud 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

