Area Baseball: Flyers advance to section title game
The Little Falls Flyers needed to win two games in the Section 8-3A loser's bracket to advance to the championship Saturday, June 3.
ST. CLOUD — Beau Thoma struck out 10 and helped his own cause by going 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as the Little Falls Flyers battled out of the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket with a 6-1 victory over the No. 2 seeded Alexandria Cardinals Saturday, June 3.
Thoma allowed three hits and five walks, but gave up just one unearned run over seven innings pitched.
Cater Gwost finished 2-4 with a run and Carter Oothoudt and Joey Welinski also drove in runs for the Flyers, who advance to face top-seeded Rocori in the section final 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in St. Cloud.
The No. 2 seeded Flyers received a hit and a run from Garrett Lindberg and Matt Filippi scored twice.
In the Flyers' 4-0 victory over Sauk Rapids earlier, Matt Filippi scattered six hits over seven innings and struck out two for the complete-game shutout.
Beau Thoma drove in two runs and Carter Gwost was 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Charlie Smieja drove in a run and Matt Filippi and Alex Oberton collected Little Falls’ other two hits.
Game One
Sauk Rapids 0 6 2
Little Falls 4 4 1
WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Keagan Patterson. 2B: LF-Carter Gwost.
Game Two
Little Falls 6 8 2
Alexandria 1 3 2
WP: Beau Thoma, LP: Nick Levesser. Overall: . Next: Little Falls vs. Rocori in Secton 8-3A Championship at Putz Field in St. Cloud 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
