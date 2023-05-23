Area Baseball: Flyers flaunt hitting skills in win

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma’s four hits led a 19-hit parade for Little Falls in a 13-8 Granite Ridge Conference win over Albany Monday, May 22. Thoma also knocked in two runs in five trips to the plate. Owen Bode went 3-4 and Charlie Smieja was 2-4 with an RBI.

Carter Gwost got the start and pitched 2.3 innings, striking out four. Carter Oothoudt came on in relief and pitched 4.2 innings and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.

Albany 8 5 5

Little Falls 13 19 3

WP: Carter Oothoudt. LP: Zeke Austin. 2B: LF-Joey Welinski. Next: Little Falls hosts Rocori 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Pierz 5, Holdingford 2

HOLDINGFORD — Max Barclay allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks to pitch the Pierz Pioneers to a 5-2 non-conference victory over the Holdingford Huskers Monday, May 22.

Reese Young went 2-4 with a run and an RBI and Baclay helped his own cause with two hits.

Joey Stuckmayer doubled, scored a run and drove in a run and Weston Woitalla was 2-3 with a double and a run scored for Pierz.

Pierz 5 10 2

Holdingford 2 7 3

WP: Max Barclay. LP: Streit. 2B: Prz-Weston Woitalla, Joey Stuckmayer. Overall: Prz 9-4. Next: Pierz hosts Zimmerman 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Pillager 10, LPGE 4

PILLAGER — Kaden Imideke pitched 4.2 innings and gave up no earned runs and went 2-2 with two RBIs as Pillager defeated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10-4, Monday, May 22.

Derek Hoglin collected three hits and an RBI and Elliott Imdieke was 2-2 with two RBIs.

LPGE 4 7 3

Pillager 10 12 4

WP: Kaden Imdieke. LP: T Urman. 2B: PL-Grant Grimsley, Elliott Imdieke, Kaden Imdieke. 3B: . HR: . Overall: 7-9. Next: Pillager at Menahga (2) 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

BHV drops 2

NEW YORK MILLS — Conner Schmitz tallied three hits in four trips to the plate and Nolan Albert was 2-3 as Bertha-Hewitt/ Verndale knocked out 16 hits in a 12-6 loss in Game Two to New York Mills Monday, May 22.

The Raiders fell in the first Game 11-1.

Game One

BHV 1 6 2

NYM 11 14 1

WP: Deshaun Robinson. LP: Torii Hagen.

Game Two

NYM 12 13 0

BHV 6 16 2

WP: James Luther. LP: Conner Schmitz. 2B: BHV-Corby Kern. Conference: 1-11. Overall: 2-14. Next: BHV hosts Pillager (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Mora 3, Aitkin 1

AITKIN — Zack Enstrom doubled and drove in a run for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 3-1 non-conference loss to the Mora Mustangs Monday, May 22.

Drew Paulbeck pitched the complete game, but suffered the loss. He allowed three runs, none earned, on six hits and one walk. He struck out five over seven innings.

The Gobblers committed seven errors helping Mora’s cause.

Mora 3 6 1

Aitkin 1 3 7

WP: Nathan Nelson. LP: Drew Paulbeck. 2B: A-Zack Ehnstrom, Tanner Nissen. Overall: 7-11. Next: Aitkin hosts Deer River 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Rush City 11, Crosby-Ironton 10

RUSH CITY — Jacob Millsop tallied three hits in four trips to the plate with a double and two RBIs in an 11-10 loss for Crosby-Ironton to Rush City Monday, May 22.

Max Erickson was 3-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Crosby-Ironton 10 16 3

Rush City 11 11 1