99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Flyers grab close win over St. Cloud Cathedral

Area baseball in action Tuesday, May 9

BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:24 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma picked up the win after pitching all seven innings and striking out six while going 3-for-3 at the plate as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-3 Tuesday, May 9.

Hudson Filippi recorded a two-RBI single in the first inning for the Flyers. Joey Welinski scored the game winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch.

Cathedral 3 2 3

Little Falls 4 7 1

WP: Beau Thoma. LP: Trevor Fleege. Conference: LF 3-2. Overall: LF 6-3. Next: Little Falls hosts Milaca 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

PRB 17, Kelliher/Northome 0

PINE RIVER — Ryder Compton was 2-for-2 with three runs and a triple as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-0 victory over Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, May 9.

Irvin Tulenchik and Konnor King both finished 2-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chance Abraham picked up the win as he struck out seven in four innings of work.

K/N 0 2 5

PRB 17 9 0

WP: Chance Abraham. 2B: Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Ryder Compton. Conference: PRB 2-1. Overall: PRB 4-4. Next: PRB hosts Nevis 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Aitkin drops 2 to DL

AITKIN — Craig Ashton was 3-for-6 with a home run, double, three runs, three RBIs and two HBPs as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 7-1 and 20-10 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday, May 9.

Zack Ehnstrom recorded four hits across the doubleheader for the Gobblers. Drew Paulbeck, Jack Setzer, and Ian Mcnevin each tallied two hits in Game Two for the Gobblers.

Kane Beirne recorded eight strikeouts in Game One while giving up four earned runs.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 7 4 1

Aitkin 1 7 4

WP: Noah Rieber. LP: Kane Beirne. 2B: A-Kane Beirne, Zack Ehnstrom, Tanner Nissen. HR: A-Craig Ashton.

Game Two

Aitkin 10 12 7

Detroit Lakes 20 12 1

WP: Cade Jackson. LP: Craig Ashton. 2B: Craig Ashton. 3B: Drew Paulbeck. HR: . Conference: A 2-2. Overall: A 3-5. Next: Aitkin at Proctor 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Crosby-Ironton drops a pair to Park Rapids

CROSBY — Carter DeCent knocked out three hits including a triple in Game Two as Crosby-Ironton dropped a doubleheader to Park Rapids Tuesday, May 9.

The Rangers fell by a 3-2 score in Game One and lost 11-3 in Game Two. Keyon Wesner collected three hits in the first game along with a two hit performance from DeCent. Wesner also pitched seven innings and took the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeCent’s triple in Game Two paced the Rangers offense in an 11-2 loss. Ethan Millsop started for the Rangers and took the loss.

Game One

Park Rapids 3 10 1

Crosby-Ironton 2 9 3

WP: Torkelson. LP: Keyon Wesner.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 3 7 2

Park Rapids 11 12 1

WP: Morris. LP: Ethan Millsop. 3B: Carter Decent. Conference: CI 1-9. Overall: CI 4-10. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Mora 4, Pierz 0

PIERZ — Reese Young was 3-for-4 with a double as the Pierz Pioneers lost 4-0 to the Mora Mustangs despite allowing just one hit Tuesday, May 9.

Brayden Haberman took the loss as he pitched six innings, struck out six and allowed four unearned runs on one hit and three walks.

Pierz 0 6 4

Mora 4 1 0

WP: Nathan Nelson. LP: Brayden Haberman. 2B: Reese Young. Conference: Prz 6-1. Overall: Prz 6-1. Next: Pierz at St. Cloud Cathedral 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

NYM 4, WDC 3 (8 innings)

NEW YORK MILLS — Connor Davis ripped a double and recorded three RBIs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-3 loss in eight innings to New York Mills Tuesday, May 9.

Simon Kreklau tallied three hits for the Wolverines in the loss. Isaac Hamann struck out five over 6.2 innings pitched.

WDC 3 7 2

NYM 4 5 0

LP: Evan Lunde. 2B: WDC-Kobe Synder, Connor Davis. Conference: WDC 7-3. Overall: WDC 7-3. Next: WDC at OTC 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Breya Sawyer
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors net big win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids
May 09, 2023 09:15 PM
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Softball: Warriors no-hit by Sartell
May 09, 2023 08:44 PM
Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Hornets fall to Rosemount
May 09, 2023 08:31 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jerr Johnson
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jerr Johnson
May 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BigMantrapLakeOverhead050623.N.PRE.jpg
Business
McFeely: 3M selling 'breathtaking' 680-acre resort near Park Rapids valued at $15 million, report says
May 04, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Springtime photos in central Minnesota.
Local
Taking flight
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr