Area Baseball: Flyers grab close win over St. Cloud Cathedral

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma picked up the win after pitching all seven innings and striking out six while going 3-for-3 at the plate as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-3 Tuesday, May 9.

Hudson Filippi recorded a two-RBI single in the first inning for the Flyers. Joey Welinski scored the game winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch.

Cathedral 3 2 3

Little Falls 4 7 1

WP: Beau Thoma. LP: Trevor Fleege. Conference: LF 3-2. Overall: LF 6-3. Next: Little Falls hosts Milaca 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

PRB 17, Kelliher/Northome 0

PINE RIVER — Ryder Compton was 2-for-2 with three runs and a triple as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-0 victory over Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, May 9.

Irvin Tulenchik and Konnor King both finished 2-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers.

Chance Abraham picked up the win as he struck out seven in four innings of work.

K/N 0 2 5

PRB 17 9 0

WP: Chance Abraham. 2B: Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik. 3B: Ryder Compton. Conference: PRB 2-1. Overall: PRB 4-4. Next: PRB hosts Nevis 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Aitkin drops 2 to DL

AITKIN — Craig Ashton was 3-for-6 with a home run, double, three runs, three RBIs and two HBPs as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 7-1 and 20-10 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday, May 9.

Zack Ehnstrom recorded four hits across the doubleheader for the Gobblers. Drew Paulbeck, Jack Setzer, and Ian Mcnevin each tallied two hits in Game Two for the Gobblers.

Kane Beirne recorded eight strikeouts in Game One while giving up four earned runs.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 7 4 1

Aitkin 1 7 4

WP: Noah Rieber. LP: Kane Beirne. 2B: A-Kane Beirne, Zack Ehnstrom, Tanner Nissen. HR: A-Craig Ashton.

Game Two

Aitkin 10 12 7

Detroit Lakes 20 12 1

WP: Cade Jackson. LP: Craig Ashton. 2B: Craig Ashton. 3B: Drew Paulbeck. HR: . Conference: A 2-2. Overall: A 3-5. Next: Aitkin at Proctor 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Crosby-Ironton drops a pair to Park Rapids

CROSBY — Carter DeCent knocked out three hits including a triple in Game Two as Crosby-Ironton dropped a doubleheader to Park Rapids Tuesday, May 9.

The Rangers fell by a 3-2 score in Game One and lost 11-3 in Game Two. Keyon Wesner collected three hits in the first game along with a two hit performance from DeCent. Wesner also pitched seven innings and took the loss.

DeCent’s triple in Game Two paced the Rangers offense in an 11-2 loss. Ethan Millsop started for the Rangers and took the loss.

Game One

Park Rapids 3 10 1

Crosby-Ironton 2 9 3

WP: Torkelson. LP: Keyon Wesner.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 3 7 2

Park Rapids 11 12 1

WP: Morris. LP: Ethan Millsop. 3B: Carter Decent. Conference: CI 1-9. Overall: CI 4-10. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Mora 4, Pierz 0

PIERZ — Reese Young was 3-for-4 with a double as the Pierz Pioneers lost 4-0 to the Mora Mustangs despite allowing just one hit Tuesday, May 9.

Brayden Haberman took the loss as he pitched six innings, struck out six and allowed four unearned runs on one hit and three walks.

Pierz 0 6 4

Mora 4 1 0

WP: Nathan Nelson. LP: Brayden Haberman. 2B: Reese Young. Conference: Prz 6-1. Overall: Prz 6-1. Next: Pierz at St. Cloud Cathedral 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

NYM 4, WDC 3 (8 innings)

NEW YORK MILLS — Connor Davis ripped a double and recorded three RBIs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-3 loss in eight innings to New York Mills Tuesday, May 9.

Simon Kreklau tallied three hits for the Wolverines in the loss. Isaac Hamann struck out five over 6.2 innings pitched.

WDC 3 7 2

NYM 4 5 0