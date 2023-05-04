Area Baseball: Flyers grab win over DL

LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs for the Little Falls Flyers to help them earn a 5-1 win over Detroit Lakes Wednesday, May 3.

Beau Thoma got the win and struck out 10 in five innings pitched. Thoma also ripped a double and scored a run.

Carter Oothoudt hit a double and drove in a run for the Flyers. He also pitched two innings of relief and struck out one.

Detroit Lakes 1 1 1

Little Falls 5 6 3