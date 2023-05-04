Area Baseball: Flyers grab win over DL
Little Falls at Detroit Lakes Wednesday, May 3
LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs for the Little Falls Flyers to help them earn a 5-1 win over Detroit Lakes Wednesday, May 3.
Beau Thoma got the win and struck out 10 in five innings pitched. Thoma also ripped a double and scored a run.
Carter Oothoudt hit a double and drove in a run for the Flyers. He also pitched two innings of relief and struck out one.
Detroit Lakes 1 1 1
Little Falls 5 6 3
WP: Beau Thoma. LP: Jacob Thomas. 2B: LF-Carter Oothoudt, Beau Thoma. HR: LF-Hudson Filippi. Conference: LF 3-2. Overall: LF 4-2. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Tournament 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 5.
