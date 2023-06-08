Area Baseball: Flyers headed to state

ST. CLOUD — The No. 3 seeded Little Falls Flyers knocked off the top-seeded Rocori Spartans 6-1 and 13-9 in the Section 8-3A championship game Wednesday, June 7, to advance to the Class 3A State Tournament..

The Flyers will enter the state tournament with a 19-6 overall record. The Class 3A State Tournament will begin Tuesday, June 13, at the Mini Met In Jordan.

Game Details were not available.

Tigers fall to Sebeka

PIERZ — Chance Abraham’s RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning propelled the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 6-5 victory over the East Subsection’s No. 1 seeded Ogilvie Lions Tuesday, June 6.

Abraham finished 2-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two walks. Irvin Tulenchik, who started the game, but didn’t figure into the decision, went 3-6 with a run and an RBI and Eli Abraham went 2-4 with two walks and two RBIs.

Ryler Compton earned the win. He pitched four innings of one-hit relief. He struck out five. Compton also went 2-3 with two walks at the plate.

Tulenchik started and allowed four runs on eight hits and six walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

In the nightcap against the West Subsecton’s No. 1 seeded Sebeka Trojans, the Tigers were held to just two hits in a 6-0 loss to end their season.

Chance Abraham and Nigel DeSanto collected PRB’s hits. Compton started the game and allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out two.

Game One (10 innings)

Ogilvie 5 11 1

Pine River-Backus 6 13 1

WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Milbradt. 2B: PRB-Chance Abraham. 3B: PRB-Chance Abraham.

Game Two

Pine River-Backus 0 2 1

Sebeka 6 7 0