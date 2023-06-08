99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Flyers take advantage of Rocori miscues to win section

Late results from the Little Falls Flyers upset victory over the Rocori Spartans in the Section 8-3A Championship.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:16 PM

ST. CLOUD — The No. 3 seeded Little Falls Flyers rallied from a 9-1 deficit after three innings to upset the top-seeded Rocori Spartans to win the Section 8-3A championship game Wednesday, June 7.

The Flyer won the deciding Game Two 13-9 thanks to an eight-run fourth inning. Carter Gwost drove in three runs and scored himself. Beau Thoma went 2-5 with two RBIs. Hudson Filippi was 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Cater Oothoudt drove in two runs and scored.

Matt Filippi was 3-5 with three runs and pitched the victory with six innings of relief. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks and struck out three.

Garrett Lindberg doubled twice and scored three times and Charlie Smieja was 2-4 with a run scored. Every Flyer, but one scored a run. Rocori suffered through seven errors.

In Little Falls' 6-1 Game One victory, Gwost pitched a complete-game, one-run victory and Little Falls took advantage of five Rocori errors.

Gwost allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks. He struck out four over seven innings.

He helped his own cause by going 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Smieja went 1-3 with a run and two BRIs. Thoma and Oothoudt both drove in runs and Hudson Filippi doubled.

Game One

Little Falls 6 8 1

Rocori 1 5 5

WP: Cater Gwost. LP: Beck Loesch. 2B: LF-Gwost, Hudson Filippi.

Game Two

Little Falls 13 15 2

Rocori 9 6 7

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Hunter Fuchs. 2B: LF-Garrett Lindberg 2, Hudson Filippi, Joey Welinski, Matt Filippi, Beau Thoma. Overall: LF 17-6. Next: Little Falls in Class 3A State Tournament at Mini Met, Jordan, Tuesday, June 13.

By Dispatch staff report
