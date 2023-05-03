Area Baseball: Gobblers rally twice

AITKIN — Zack Ehnstrom 5-9 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs as the Aitkin Gobblers rallied twice to score a 6-5 and 15-11 Mid-State Conference sweep over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Tuesday, May 2.

The Gobblers used a two-run seventh inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 6-5 Game One victory. John Pelarski went 3-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Ehnstrom finished 3-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Craig Ashton went 3-4 with two RBIs.

For C-I Carter DeCent was 2-3 with a double, run and an RBI. Keyon Wesner was 2-4 with a run and an RBI.

In Game Two, Ehnstrom was 2-5 with a double and two RBIs. Tanner Nissen went 2-3 with three RBIs. Eli Christy drove in two runs as did Pelarski, who finished 1-4 with two runs and a double.

C-I scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning. Max Erickson was 3-4 with a run. Chase Hage was 2-3 with two runs and an RBI. Jeremy Hanson and DeCent both drove in two runs and Ky Gressman was 2-5 with a run and an RBI.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 5 7 2

Aitkin 6 10 3

WP: Craig Ashton. LP: Keyon Wesner. 2B: Ait-Zack Ehnstrom, John Pelarski; CI-Ky Gressman, Carter DeCent, Chase Hage.

Game Two

Aitkin 15 13 3

Crosby-Ironton 11 13 2

WP: Drew Paulbeck. LP: Max Erickson. 2B: A-Drew Paulbeck, Eli Christy, Craig Ashton, Zach Ehnstrom, John Pelarski, Tanner Nissen. Conference: A 2-2, CI 1-7. Overall: A 2-5, CI 2-7. Next: Aitkin vs. Fosston at Bemidji State University 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4; Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors (2) 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Pequot Lakes splits

PARK RAPIDS — Clay Erickson went 6-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their Mid-State Conference doubleheader split with Park Rapids Tuesday, May 2.

Erickson was 4-6 with two RBIs and two runs for the Patriots in their 17-1 Game One win.

Griffin Hoffman tallied three hits and six RBIs for Pequot Lakes in Game One.

Caden Nelson got the win and struck out eight. He also scored three runs and hit a double.

Erickson tallied two hits and scored a run for the Patriots in their 5-2 Game Two loss. Nelson and Caleb Toftness doubled in Game Two.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 17 17 4

Park Rapids 1 5 2

WP: Caden Nelson. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson.

Game Two

Park Rapids 5 5 0

Pequot Lakes 2 8 2

LP: Grant Loge. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson, Caden Nelson, Caleb Toftness. Conference: PL 5-1. Overall: PL 6-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Parkers Prairie 5, Pillager 2

PILLAGER — Kaden Imdieke went 2-for-3 with a double and solo home run for the Pillager Huskies in their 5-2 Park Region Conference loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers Tuesday, May 2.

Imdieke got the loss and struck out three batters in 4.2 innings pitched. Cowen Cremers also hit a double for the Huskies.

Parkers Prairie 5 10 0

Pillager 2 5 3

LP: Kaden Imdieke. 2B: Pil-Cowen Cremers, Kaden Imdieke. HR: Pil-Kaden Imdieke. Conference: Pil 0-2. Overall: Pil 2-4. Next: Pillager at Wadena-Deer Creek (2) 5 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Lake of the Woods 17,

Lake of the Woods 6

BAUDETTE — Corbin Knapp went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 17-6 Northland Conference loss to Lake of the Woods Tuesday, May 2.

Eli Abraham doubled for the Tigers' only extra-base hit.

Pine River-Backus 6 5 2

Lake of the Woods 17 13 0

LP: Rian Struss. 2B: PRB-Eli Abraham. Conference: PRB 1-1. Overall: PRB 2-3. Next: PRB at BHV 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Staples-Motley drops 2

DETROIT LAKES — Colbe Tappe launched a home run for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 15-1 Game One loss to Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Alex Schultz ripped a double and scored a run for the Cardinals in their 14-4 Game Two loss.

Griffin Bettis tallied two hits and one RBI in Game Two.

Game One

Staples-Motley 1 1 5

Detroit Lakes 15 11 0

LP: Ben Tyrell. HR: SM-Colbe Tappe.

Game Two

Detroit Lakes 14 16 3

Staples-Motley 4 8 4

LP: Jack Carlson. 2B: SM-Alex Schultz. Conference: SM 1-5. Overall: SM 1-7. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pequot Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Ottertail Central 10, WDC 8

WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kobe Synder went 2-for-4 with a double for the Wolverines in their 10-8 Park Region Conference loss to Ottertail Central Tuesday, May 2.

Tyson Barthel went 2-4 and struck out four in six innings pitched.

OTC 10 12 4

WDC 8 9 6

LP: Tyson Barthel. 2B: WDC-Connor Davis, Kobe Synder. Conference: WDC 7-1. Overall: WDC 7-1. Next: WDC at Bemidji 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Late Monday results

Pierz 15, Zimmerman 0

ZIMMERMAN — Max Barclay went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs for the Pierz Pioneers in their 15-0 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Zimmerman Thunder Monday, May 1.

Kyle Winscher and Weston Woitalla each tallied a double for Pierz as well.

Reese Young earned the win and struck out four in four innings pitched. He allowed one hit and walked two.

Pierz 15 11 0

Zimmerman 0 1 3