99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Hilltoppers top Gobblers

The Aitkin Gobblers opened the season Thursday, April 13, in Duluth.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:05 PM

DULUTH — Duluth Marshall’s Owen Marsolek was the story Thursday, April 13, at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

Marsolek struck out 14 Aitkin Gobblers and allowed just one hit and one walk to lead the Hilltoppers to a 9-0 victory. He also finished 2-2 with a walk, two RBIs, a double and a run scored.

Drew Paulbeck collected Aitkin’s lone hit in the season opener. Tanner Nissen had the walk.

Aitkin 0 1 0

Marshall 9 12 0

WP: Owen Marsolek. LP: Zack Ehnstrom. Overall: A 0-1. Next: Aitkin at Park Rapids 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Tennis player hits a backhand.
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors drop close match to Alex
April 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pierz Pioneer Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Track and Field: Pierz takes 1st in Mora
April 13, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers open with big win
April 13, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd against Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Brainerd.
Prep
Football: Brainerd back to 5A, Pierz, Aitkin in new sections highlight realignment
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Picture shows the crowd at the 2022 Brainerd Warrior All-Sports Banquet.
Prep
Athletics: Warrior All-Sports Banquet to celebrate excellence and roots
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report