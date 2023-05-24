99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Baseball: Little Falls grabs 1-run win over Spartans

Area baseball results from Tuesday, May 23

BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:18 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Matt Filippi knocked out three hits which included two doubles and scored two runs in a 9-8 win for Little Falls over Rocori Tuesday, May 23.

Filippi also pitched the final two innings and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.

Owen Bode was 3-5 and Carter Gwost, Hudson Filippi and Joey Welinski each tallied two hits.

Rocori 8 13 1

Little Falls 9 14 3

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Brady Weber. 2B: LF-Matt Filippi (2), Carter Oothoudt, Beau Thoma. 3B: LF-Joey Welinski. Overall: . Next: Little Falls at Alexandria 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Pequot Lakes 5, Rock Ridge 0

VIRGINIA — Caden Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBIs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 5-0 Tuesday, May 23.

Grant Loge pitched 6.1 innings of shutout baseball as he earned the win while striking out seven for the Patriots.

Clay Erickson and Ethan Quale both added two hits for Pequot who improved to 11-8 this season.

Pequot Lakes 5 10 2

Rock Ridge 0 4 1

WP: Grant Loge. 2B: Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson. 3B: Caden Nelson. Overall: 11-8. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Pierz 11, Zimmerman 0

PIERZ — Reese Young pitched five innings of shutout baseball and collected two hits as Pierz defeated Zimmerman 11-0 Tuesday, May 23.

Kirby Fischer, Max Barclay and Joseph Stuckmayer all notched two hits with Fischer knocking in three runs.

Young struck out 10 batters and gave up just three hits.

Zimmerman 0 3 2

Pierz 11 10 0

WP: Reese Young. LP: Pardino. 2B: P-K Fischer, M Barclay. Conference: . Overall: . Next: Pierz hosts Osakis 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Staples-Motley 7, Sauk Centre 6

SAUK CENTRE — Colbe Tappe picked up the win as he struck out seven over four innings of work while also recording a double as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters 7-6 Tuesday, May 23.

Ben Tyrrell earned the save in three innings of work for the Cardinals and also recorded two hits and double.

Griffin Bettis also posted two hits and a double while Justin Phillippi doubled.

Staples-Motley 7 9 1

Sauk Centre 6 11 1

WP: Colbe Tappe. Save: Ben Tyrrell. 2B: Tappe, Tyrrell, Griffin Bettis, Justin Phillippi. Overall: 9-9. Next: Staples-Motley hosts LPGE and Royalton 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Pillager splits doubleheader with Menahga

MENAHGA — Grant Grimsley took the loss in Game One and was the winning pitcher in Game Two as Pillager split a doubleheader with Menahga Tuesday, May 23.

The Huskies lost Game One 7-5 with Eli Miller going 2-for-4 with an RBI and Derek Hoglin finished 1-3 with two RBIs.

Miller started on the mound in Game Two and pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out eight Braves batters.

Pillager won Game Two 7-6 in eight innings on a Elliott Imdieke base hit that scored Kaden Imdieke with the winning run. The Huskies trailed 6-3 going to the bottom of the eighth.

Imdieke was 3-5 and Kaden Imdieke was 2-4 with an RBI.

Game One

Pillager 5 7 2

Menahga 7 9 1

WP: Hendrickson. LP: Grant Grimsley.

Game Two (8 Inn)

Menahga 6 12 2

Pillager 7 12 2

WP: Grant Grimsley. LP: Hendrickson. 2B: P-Conner Hanson. Conference: 4-8. Overall: 8-10. Next: Pillager at BHV (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Osakis 13, WDC 4

WADENA — Evan Lunde recorded two RBIs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost 13-4 to the Osakis Silverstreaks Tuesday, May 23.

Brandon Wheeler doubled for the Wolverines and Connor Dutke was tagged with the loss.

Osakis 13 13 3

WDC 4 4 3

LP: Connor Dutke. 2B: Brandon Wheeler. Next: WDC at Perham (2) 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Crosby-Ironton drops 2

PROCTOR — Keyon Wesner recorded his 25th hit of the season after a hit in each game as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers lost a doubleheader 16-0 and 7-0 to the Proctor Rails Tuesday, May 23.

Jacob Millsop doubled in Game One and Clayton Lingen was 2-for-3 in Game Two.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 0 5 3

Proctor 16 13 0

WP: A. Yoki. LP: Brayden Holmvig. 2B: CI-Jacob Millsop.

Game Two

Proctor 7 11 0

Crosby-Ironton 0 3 4

WP: E. Carter. LP: Keyon Wesner. Overall: 5-15.

