Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Little Falls grabs win against Albany

Little Falls vs Albany in area baseball Monday, May 1

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:10 PM

ALBANY — Hudson Filippi knocked out a double and a home run and Carter Oothoudt finished 3-for-3 with a double in a 12-2 win for Little Falls over Albany on Monday.

The Flyers trailed 1-0 before breaking out for six runs in the top of the third inning. Joey Welinski doubled and collected three RBIs.

Filippi and Alex Overton each recorded two RBIs in the win.

Little Falls 12 10 1

Albany 2 2 4

WP: Carter Gwost. LP: Carter Voss. 2B: LF-Hudson Filippi, Joey Welinski, Carter Oothoudt, Charlie Smieja. HR: Filippi. Conference: LF 3-2. Overall: LF 4-2. Next: Little Falls hosts Detroit Lakes 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

