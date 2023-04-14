99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Miller, Pillager get better of S-M

Pillager and Staples-Motley played in a triangular Friday, April 14.

Eli Miller
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:54 PM

ST. PETER — Eli Miller was effective at the plate and the mound to lead the Pillager Huskies to a 10-4 victory over the Pillager Huskies Friday, April 14.

Miller secured the win on the mound by striking out 10. He allowed four runs, two earned on five hits over 6.2 innings.

At the plate, he finished 3-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Conner Hanson finished 2-2 with a double and two walks. Kaden Imdieke went 2-4 with a double and two RBIs and Owen Benson was 1-2 with a double for Pillager.

Ben Tyrrell doubled and Justin Phillippi, who suffered the loss on the mound, added two hits for the Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pillager 10 9 3

Staples-Motley 4 5 4

WP: Eli Miller. LP: Justin Phillippi. 2B: SM-Ben Tyrrell; Pill-Miller 2, Conner Hanson, Kaden Imdeck, Owen Benson. Overall: Pill 1-1, SM 0-2. Next: Pillager hosts Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20; Staples-Motley vs. Park Rapids at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter. 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 (2).

Browerville 10, Pillager 0

ST. PETER — Eli Miler went 2-3 for the Pillager Huskies in a five-inning 10-0 loss to Browerville Friday, April 14, at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Conner Hanson, Kaden Imdieke and Owen Benson secured Pillager’s other three hits.

Browerville 10 11 2

Pillager 0 5 5

WP: Dunken. LP: Kaden Imdieke.

Browerville 4, Staples-Motley 1

ST. PETER — Griffin Bettis singled and scored a run for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 4-1 loss to Browerville Friday, April 14.

Justin Phillippi accounted for S-M’s other hit.

Browerville 4 7 2

Staples-Motley 1 2 5

WP: Benning. LP: Griffin Bettis.

