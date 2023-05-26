99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Pequot earns a win against PRB

Area Baseball results Thursday, May 25

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:29 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Clay Erickson went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 8-1 win over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, May 25.

Caden Nelson ripped a triple and finished with four RBIs for the Patriots

Irvin Tulenchik tallied the only hit for the Tigers while Ryder Compton scored the lone run and walked three times.

PRB 1 1 3

Pequot Lakes 8 9 1

WP: Owen Krueger. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson. 3B: PL-Caden Nelson. Overall: PL 12-8, PRB 9-8.

Aitkin 15, Deer River 5

AITKIN — Tanner Nissen recorded four hits, two RBIs and one run scored for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 15-5 victory over Deer River Thursday, May 25.

Craig Ashton tallied two hits and Drew Paulbeck scored three runs for the Gobblers. Hayden Workman drove in three runs for Aitkin.

Kody Kostick recorded three strikeouts to earn the win.

Deer River 5 6 1

Aitkin 15 11 2

WP: Kody Kostick. Overall: A 8-11.

Pierz 12, Osakis 8

PIERZ — Max Barclay went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Pierz Pioneers in their 12-8 win against the Osakis Silverstreaks Thursday, May 25.

Weston Woitalla added two hits including a double for the Pioneers. Kirby Fischer earned the win and struck out three.

Osakis 8 14 1

Pierz 12 11 3

WP: Kirby Fischer. 2B: Prz-Max Barcley, Weston Woitalla.

WDC 2, Esko 0

PERHAM — Isaac Hamann gave up one hit and struck out five in seven innings of work to earn the win as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Esko Eskimos 2-0 Thursday, May 25.

Hamann also went 1-for-1 at the plate with two walks and a run while Connor Davis recorded an RBI for the Wolverines.

WDC 2 2 0

Esko 0 1 1

WP: Isaac Hamann. LP: F. Frucht. 2B: Isaac Hamann.

Perham 4, WDC 2

PERHAM — Isaac Hamann recorded a double and drove in two runs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-2 loss to the Perham Yellowjackets Thursday, May 25.

Tyson Barthel struck out three and allowed four runs to get the loss.

WDC 2 3 1

Perham 4 8 3

LP: Tyson Barthel. 2B: WDC-Isaac Hamann. Overall: 13-7

BHV sweeps Pillager

BERTHA — Shawn Schmitz and Kobe Hitzmann combined for 15 strikeouts for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in a doubleheader sweep of Pillager 14-2 and 8-2 Tuesday May 25.

Schmitz struck out eight and added three hits including a double in Game One. Hitzmann recorded two hits in Game One as well.

Hitzmann struck out nine in seven innings pitched for the Raiders in Game Two. He also ripped a triple.Eli Miller tallied two hits in each game to lead the Pillager Huskies.

Game One

Pillager 2 5 9

BHV 14 15 0

WP: Shawn Schmitz. LP: Kaden Imdieke. 2B: BHV-Shawn Schmitz, Torii Hagen. 3B BHV-Connor Schmitz.

Game Two

BHV 8 10 1

Pillager 2 6 4

WP: Kobe Hitzmann. LP: Derek Hogland. 2B: Pil-Alex Brandt. 3B: BHV-Kobe Hitzmann.

LPGE 8, Staples-Motley 7 (11 innings)

STAPLES — Colbe Tappe and Justin Filippi each recorded two hits as the Staples-Motley Cardinals lost to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8-7 in 11 innings Thursday, May 25.

Tappe ripped a triple and Jack Carlson a double for the Cardinals in the loss.

LPGE 8 12 4

Staples-Motley 7 11 5

LP: Hayden Rutherford. 2B: SM-Jack Carlson. 3B: SM-Colbe Tappe.

Royalton 11, Staples-Motley 3

STAPLES — Jack Carlson, Griffin Bettis and Luke Bjerga all recorded an RBI for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 11-3 loss to the Royalton Royals Thursday, May 25.

Royalton 11 9 1

Staples-Motley 3 4 5

LP: Griffin Bettis. Overall: SM 9-11.

Alexandria 14, Little Falls 8

ALEXANDRIA — Carter Gwost recorded three hits and four RBIs for the Little Falls Flyers in their 14-8 loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, May 25.

Beau Thoma blasted a home run and drove in three runs for the Flyers. Little Falls’ Joey Welinski and Nick Levesser each ripped a double.

Little Falls 8 10 4

Alexandria 14 14 2

WP: Matthew Homstein. LP: Matt Filippi. 2B: LF-Joey Welinski, Nick Levesser. HR: LF-Beau Thoma.

