Area Baseball: Pequot Lakes sweeps Gobblers

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 4-for-6 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their doubleheader sweep of the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, April 25.

Quale was 2-3 with three runs scored in the Patriots’ 9-5 Game One win. Caden Nelson drove in three runs and hit a double in Game One for Pequot Lakes.

Taeyn Brown and Caleb Toftness also had Game One doubles for the Patriots.

Aitkin was led by Craig Ashton who launched a two-run home run. Zack Ehnstrom and John Pelarski each hit a double for the Gobblers in Game One.

Grant Loge struck out six to get the win in Game One

Quale went 2-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Game Two in the Patriots’ 9-7 win. Cley Erickson drove in three runs for the Patriots in Game Two as well.

Aitkin’s was led by Jack Setzer who ripped two doubles for three RBIs in Game Two.

Caden Nelson earned the win in Game Two and struck out seven in five innings pitched.

Game One

Aitkin 5 6 2

Pequot Lakes 9 8 0

WP: Grant Loge. LP: Eli Christy. 2B: PL-Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson, Caleb Toftness, A-Zack Ehnstrom, John Pelarski. HR: A-Craig Ashton.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 9 3 3

Aitkin 7 7 4

WP: Caden Nelson. LP: Drew Paulbeck. 2B: A-Jack Setzer (2), Conner Quale. Conference: A 1-3, PL 2-0. Overall: A 1-4, PL 3-0. Next: Aitkin at Hinckley-Finlayson 6 p.m. Friday, May 6; Pequot Lakes hosts Crosby-Ironton (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Pierz 14, Little Falls 7

LITTLE FALLS — Pierz’s Max Barclay went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs for the Pioneers as they defeated the Little Falls Flyers 14-7 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, April 25.

Kirby Fisher went 1-2 with a double and three RBIs for the Pioneers.

Matt Filippi and Owen Boden each recorded RBIs for the Flyers while Beau Thoma ripped a double.

Pierz 14 11 5

Little Falls 7 8 1

WP: Kirby Fischer. LP: Carter Oothoudt. 2B: P-Fischer, Max Barclay, LF-Beau Thoma. HR: P-Barclay. Conference: LF 2-0, Prz 0-0. Overall: LF 3-0, Prz 0-0. Next: Little Falls at Foley (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27; Pierz at Albany (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

PRB 9, Blackduck 3

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Irvin Tulenchik recorded a double with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers as they bested Blackduck 9-3 in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, April 25.

Corbin Knapp went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Eli Abraham went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Blackduck 3 3 1

PRB 9 10 1

WP: Corbin Knapp. LP: M Bahr. 2B: PRB-Knapp, Eli Abraham, B-R Cook. 3B: PRB-Irvin Tulenchik. HR: . Conference: PRB 1-0. Overall: PRB 2-1. Next: PRB hosts Ogilvie (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

New York Mills 15, Pillager 10

NEW YORK MILLS — Conner Hanson was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Pillager Huskies lost 15-10 to the New York Mills Eagles in a Park Region Conference Game Tuesday, April 25.Kaden Imdieke and Cowen Cremers each went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and Eli Miller tallied three RBIs.

Pillager 10 10 4

New York Mills 15 15 3

WP: Oakes. LP: Conner Hanson. 2B: Kaden Imdieke, Conner Hanson, Cowen Cremers. Conference: Pil 0-1. Overall: Pil 1-3. Next: Pillager hosts Osakis 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Frazee 4, BHV 2

VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz struck out nine in four innings in a no-decision as the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders lost 4-2 to the Frazee Hornets Tuesday, April 25.

Kobe Hinzmann was 2-for-2 for the Raiders and Torii Hagan was given the loss after striking out three in three innings.

Frazee 4 9 0

BHV 2 4 0