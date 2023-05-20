Area Baseball: Pequot prevails over Pierz

NISSWA — Ethan Quale was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pierz Pioneers 7-3 in a non-conference game Friday, May 19.

Connor Quale added a triple and three RBIs for the Patriots who scored five runs in the bottom of the second and never relinquished the lead.

Caden Nelson pitched all seven innings for the Patriots to get the win.

Reese Young hit a home run for the Pioneers while Bo Woitalla finished 2-3 with an RBI.

Brayden Haberman took the loss. He struck out six and gave up five earned runs in five innings.

Pierz 3 6 1

Pequot Lakes 7 6 2

WP: Caden Nelson. LP: Brayden Haberman. 2B: Prz-Weston Woitalla. 3B: PL-Connor Quale. HR: Prz-Reese Young. Next: Pierz at Holdingford 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22; Pequot Lakes at Rock Ridge 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Pillager and WDC split

PILLAGER — Jada Dykhoff was 5-for-8 with five runs, three RBIs, two triples and a double across two games as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines split a doubleheader with the Pillager Huskies as Pillager won Game One 8-7 and W-DC Game Two 12-2 Friday, May 19.

Briana Blais struck out 10 batters in seven innings for the Pillager Huskies to earn the Game One win. Maddie Wright was 3-4 with a double and an RBI while Kalyn Karppinen recorded a three-run triple for Pillager.

Jenna Dykhoff recorded five RBIs and three extra-base hits while also picking up the Game Two win. She was tagged with the Game One loss.

Ally Pavek was 3-4 with a double and an RBI in Game Two for W-DC. Lauren Anderson was 2-4 for the Huskies.

Game One

Wadena-Deer Creek 7 9 5

Pillager 8 8 3

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Jenna Dykhoff. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Madelyn Gallant, Pil-Maddie Wright. 3B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Jada Dykhoff, Pil-Kalyn Karppinen.

Game Two

Pillager 2 8 7

Wadena-Deer Creek 12 13 4

WP: Jenna Dykhoff. LP: Blais. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Jada Dykhoff, Ally Pavek. 3B: WDC-Jada Dykhoff. Conference: Pill 7-7, WDC 9-5. Overall: Pill 12-8, WDC 14-6. Next: Pillager in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA; Wadena-Deer Creek in Section 8-2A playoffs TBA.

Aitkin 11, MLWR 6

AITKIN — Zack Ehnstrom finished 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs as the Aitkin Gobblers beat the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 11-6 in a non-conference game Friday, May 19.

Jake McGuire doubled and scored three runs while Tanner Nissen also scored three runs for the Gobblers.

Kane Beirne recorded the win for Aitkin as he struck out four in 2.2 innings of work.

MLWR 6 6 4

Aitkin 11 8 1

WP: Kane Beirne. 2B: Zack Ehnstrom, Ian Mcnevin, Jake McGuire. HR: Zack Ehnstrom. Overall: A 6-9. Next: Aitkin at Staples-Motley 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 (2).

WDC 5, NYM 2

WADENA — Connor Davis was 2-for-3 with two doubles as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the New York Mills Eagles 5-2 in a Park Region Conference Game Friday, May 19.

Tyson Barthel pitched all seven innings for the Wolverines as he allowed just three hits and two unearned runs. He struck out three.

W-DC's Peyton Church finished 2-3 with a double and two RBIs and Kobe Snyder added two hits.

New York Mills 2 3 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 5 7 2

WP: Tyson Barthel. 2B: Peyton Church, Connor Davis 2. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Osakis 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

PRB 17, CLB 0

CASS LAKE — Rian Struss pitched five scoreless innings and was 3-for-4 with a double as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-0 victory over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers Friday, May 19.

Corbin Knapp finished 3-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for the Tigers while Chance Abraham was 2-3 with four RBIs.

The Tigers finish their regular season with a 9-7 record

Pine River-Backus 17 13 2

Cass Lake-Bena 0 1 7

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp 2. Overall: PRB 9-7. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

Little Falls 3, Cathedral 2

ST. CLOUD — Matt Filippi pitched a complete game victory as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 3-2 in a Granite Ridge Conference Game Friday, May 19.

Beau Thoma was 3-for-3 for the Flyers while Hudson Filippi recorded two hits including a two-run single.

Little Falls 3

Cathedral 2

WP: Matt Filippi. Overall: LF .11-4 Next: Little Falls hosts Albany 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Pillager splits

PILLAGER — Lucas Hoglin hit a two-run home run in a 3-1 Game One victory as the Pillager Huskies split with the Ottertail Central Bulldogs in a Park Region Conference doubleheader Friday, May 19.

Kaden Imdieke picked up the win in Game One as he pitched seven innings and gave up one run on eight hits. He struck out two.

Christian Hooge doubled and Imdieke was 2-for-3 in Game Two as the Huskies lost 8-1.

Eli Miller was tagged with the loss. He went 5.1 innings and gave up seven runs, none earned with four strikeouts.

Game One

Ottertail Central 1 8 0

Pillager 3 5 0

WP: Kaden Imdieke. LP: Link. HR: Lucas Hoglin.

Game Two

Pillager 1 6 7

Ottertail Central 8 10 0

WP: Misengades. LP: Eli Miller. 2B: Christian Hooge. Conference: Pill 3-7. Overall: Pill 6-9. Next: Pillager hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22.

BHV swept by Sebeka

SEBEKA — Shawn Schmitz went 3-for-3 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs in Game Two as the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders lost twice to the Sebeka Trojans Friday, May 19.

Kobe Hinzmann, Conner Schmitz and Jaden Schulke all doubled for the Raiders in a 6-4 loss which was a continuation of a game from May 9, that was postponed due to weather.

Hinzmann and Torii Hagen both doubled in a 12-9 Game Two loss.

Shawn Schmitz was tagged with the loss in both games.

Game one

BHV 4 9 2

Sebeka 6 6 1

WP: Levi Stevens. LP: Shawn Schmitz. 2B: Kobe Hinzmann, Conner Schmitz, Jaden Schulke.

Game Two

BHV 9 11 3

Sebeka 12 11 0

WP: Levi Stevens. LP: Shawn Schmitz. 2B: Kobe Hinzmann, Torii Hagen. 3B: Shawn Schmitz 2. HR: Schmitz. Conference: BHV 0-7. Overall: BHV 2-11. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at New York Mills 1:45 p.m. Monday, May 22 (2).

Thursday’s games

PRB 13, WHA 3

BEMIDJI — Chance Abraham went 2-2 with two walks, four RBIs and a run to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers outscore Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13-3 Thursday, May 18, at Bemidji State University.

Konnor King hit a double and drove in two runs and Eli Abraham also drove in two runs. Corbin Knapp scored three times.

Irvin Tulenchik struck out five over five innings and allowed three runs on four hits and seven walks for the win.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3 4 5

Pine River-Backus 13 8 0