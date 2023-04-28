99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Baseball: Pequot sweeps Crosby-Ironton, gets walk-off win in Game One

Area Baseball action April 27

BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:40 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Ethan Quale ripped four hits across two games for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 10-9 and 4-0 Thursday, April 27.

Caden Nelson hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Patriots a 10-9 win in Game One. Nelson reached base three times and scored twice.

Taevyn Brown, Griffin Hoffman, Caleb Toftness and Ethan Quale all tallied two hits for Pequot in Game One.

Hoffman, Quale and Riggs Magnuson each hit doubles for the Patriots. Quale earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief and struck out three.

Conner Quale got the start and struck out one in 5.1 innings pitched.

Crosby-Ironton in Game One was led by Carter DeCent who went 3-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Max Erickson tallied three hits and scored twice for the Rangers.

Brayden Holmvig and Chase Hage also had two hits for the Rangers in Game One. Holmvig struck out seven in 4.2 innings pitched for C-I in Game One.

Owen Krueger struck out eight batters in five innings to get the win for the Patriots in Game Two.

Conner Quale and Ethan Quale each had two hits for the Patriots in Game Two as Pequot won 4-0.

Ethan Quale and Hoffman each recorded a double for the Patriots.

For C-I, Clayton Lingen, DeCent and Jeremy Hanson each tallied hits in Game Two.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 9 14 3

Pequot Lakes 10 11 2

WP: Ethan Quale. LP: Clayton Lingen. 2B: PL-Griffin Hoffman, Ethan Quale, Riggs Magnuson.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 4 8 1

Crosby-Ironton 0 3 0

WP: Owen Krueger. LP: Clayton Lingen. 2B: PL-Griffin Hoffman, Ethan Quale. Conference: CI 1-5, PL 4-0. Overall: CI 1-5, PL 5-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Park Rapids (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2; Crosby-Ironton at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Pierz 13, Albany 10

AVON — Kirby Fischer went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Pierz in their 13-10 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Albany Huskies.

Max Barclay went 2-3 with a home run and finished with eight RBIs.

Barclay started for the Pioneers and struck out four in five innings pitched. Brayden Haberman got the win in one inning of relief.

Weston Woitalla tallied three hits including a double. Kaden Kruschek walked three times and had a double.

Pierz 13 10 2

Albany 10 5 0

WP: Brayden Haberman. LP: Zeke Austin. 2B: Prz-Kirby Fischer, Kaden Kruschek, Weston Woitalla; A-Zeke Austin. HR: Prz-Max Barclay. Conference: Prz 2-0. Overall: Prz 2-0. Next: Pierz at Zimmerman 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Pillager 7, Osakis 4

PILLAGER — Connor Hanson finished 1-2 with a triple and three RBIs as the Pillager Huskies outscored Osakis 7-4 Thursday, April 27.

Kaden Imdieke was 2-3 with a double and pitched the victory. Elliott Imdieke also went 2-3 with a double.

Osakis 4 10 0

Pillager 7 7 2

WP: Kaden Imdieke. LP: Staloch. 2B: Pill-Kaden Imdieke, Elliott Imdieke. 3B: Pill-Conner Hanson.Overall: Pil 2-3. Next: Pillager hosts Parkers Prairie 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Ogilvie 6, PRB 4

ST. CLOUD — Pine River-Backus’ Ryder Compton finished 1-1 with two walks and two runs for Pine River-Backus as they fell 6-4 to Ogilvie Thursday, April 27.

Chance Abraham, Nigel DeSanto, Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each drove in a run for PRB.

PRB 4 3 2

Ogilvie 6 4 0

WP: Magaard. LP: Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: PRB 2-2. Next: PRB hosts Crosby-Ironton 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Staples-Motley loses 2

STAPLES — Haiden Rychner tallied two hits for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they got swept 5-4 and 4-0 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader with the Park Rapids Panthers Thursday, April 27.

Jack Carlson scored a run and struck out two in four innings in Game One. Griffin Bettis pitched three innings of relief and struck out four.

In Game Two, Rychner recorded two singles and Colbe Tappe struck out seven in five innings pitched in the loss.

Game One

Park Rapids 5 11 2

Staples-Motley 4 2 5

LP: Jack Carlson.

Game Two

Staples-Motley 0 4 4

Park Rapids 4 5 1

LP: Colbe Tappe. Conference: SM 1-3. Overall: SM 1-5. Next: Staples-Motley at Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

