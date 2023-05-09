Area Baseball Pequot wins on walk-off double

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 4-for-4 with three RBIs including walk-off RBI double for the Pequot Lakes Patriots’ 3-2 win over Upsala/Swanville Monday, May 8.

Quale hit two doubles and Clay Erickson also had a double. Owen Krueger struck out five over four innings and Grant Loge got the win and struck out three in three innings pitched.

Upsala/Swanville 2 7 1

Pequot Lakes 3 8 0

WP: Grant Loge. 2B: PL-Conner Quale (2), Clay Erickson. Overall: PL . Next: Pequot Lakes at Bemidji 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

PRB 7, Mille Lacs 1

PINE RIVER — Irvin Tulenchik struck out 11 over six innings pitched and scored two runs to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers get a 7-1 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders Monday, May 8.

Ryder Compton blasted a double and recorded two RBIs in the win for the Tigers.

Mille Lacs 1 5 1

Pine River-Backus 7 6 1

WP: Irvin Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Ryder Compton. Overall: PRB 3-6. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Kelliher/Northome 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

WDC 9, Sebeka 3

WADENA — Connor Davis hit a home run and reached base in all four plate appearances as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Sebeka Trojans in a Park Region Conference game Monday, May 8.

Peyton Church got the win as he pitched seven innings and gave up just three hits and three unearned runs. Church also doubled for the Wolverines.

Isaac Hamann finished 3-for-4 with a double for WDC while Brandon Wheeler recorded a double and a single.

Sebeka 3 3 4

WDC 9 11 3

WP: Peyton Church. 2B: Isaac Hamann, Brandon Wheeler, Peyton Church. HR: Connor Davis. Conference: WDC 9-2. Overall: WDC 10-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Mora 5, Crosby-Ironton 1

MORA — Clayton Lingen recorded a double for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 5-1 loss to the Mora Mustangs Monday, May 8.

Brayden Holmvig struck out eight over four innings pitched for the Rangers in the loss. Max Erickson scored the lone run for C-I.

Crosby-Ironton 1 4 2

Mora 5 0 0