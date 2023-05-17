Area Baseball: Pierz collects Granite Ridge win against Little Falls

PIERZ — Chase Becker’s two hits in three trips paced the Pierz Pioneers offense in a 4-2 win over the Little Falls Flyers in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Max Barclay was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers pitching 6.1 innings and striking out eight.

Carter Gwost was 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Flyers and Beau Thoma was charged with the loss.

Little Falls 2 4 2

Pierz 4 7 1

WP: Max Barclay. LP: Beau Thoma. 3B: LF-Matt Filippi. Next: Little Falls at Mora 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Pierz hosts Foley 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18 (2).

Pequot Lakes 8, Greenway 5

PEQUOT LAKES — Griffin Hoffman hit a home run for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Greenway Raiders 8-5 in a non-conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Connor Quale was 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Alex Peterson and Riggs Magnuson each tripled for the Patriots.

Owen Kruger pitched five innings as he picked up the win after striking out five and giving up three earned runs. Caden Nelson picked up the save with two shutout innings.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5 8 2

Pequot Lakes 8 6 1

WP: Owen Kruger. S: Caden Nelson. 2B: Clay Erickson. 3B: Alex Peterson, Riggs Magnuson. HR: Griffin Hoffman. Overall: PL 9-7. Next: Pequot Lakes at Esko 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

PRB 17, Laporte 4

PINE RIVER — Corbin Knapp, Ryder Compton and Eli Abraham all tallied three RBIs as Pine River-Backus defeated Laporte 17-4 in Northland Conference play.

Knapp and Nigel DeSanto each went 2-3 and Compton scored three runs.

Corbin Knapp pitched three innings and gave up three hits and struck out two.

Laporte 4 4 6

PRB 17 9 0

WP: Corbin Knapp. LP: Kline . 2B: PRB-Eli Abraham, Knapp, Nigel DeSanto.

PRB 6, Nevis 3

PINE RIVER — Ryder Compton pitched 5.2 innings and gave up just three hits and struck out six as Pine River-Backus defeated Nevis 6-3 in Northland Conference actionTuesday, May 16.

Compton also doubled for one of the four Tigers hits. Corbin Knapp and Nigel DeSanto each recorded an RBI.

Nevis 3 3 4

PRB 6 4 1

WP: Ryder Compton. LP: Kalm. 2B: PRB-Compton. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Bemidji State University 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Staples-Motley 9, Pelican Rapids 7

STAPLES — Colbe Tappe’s two hits and three runs scored led the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 9-7 win over Pelican Rapids in a non-conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Griffin Bettis scored two runs as the Cardinals pulled even at 7-7 after starting the season 1-7.

Justin Phillippi struck out three in 4.1 innings and got the win.

Pelican Rapids 7 8 2

Staples-Motley 9 5 0

WP: Justin Phillippi. LP: Ostrom. 2B: SM-Phillippi. Overall: SM 7-7. Next: Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

New York Mills 9, Pillager 3 (11 Innings)

PILLAGER — Eli Miller and Kaden Imdieke each collected two hits and the Pillager Huskies pushed the New York Mills Eagles to 11 innings before losing 9-3 in Park Region Conference action Tuesday, May 16.

The game was tied at two going to the 11th inning.

Imdieke pitched 4.2 innings and struck out five batters and gave up just one earned run. Miller pitched five innings giving up one earned run and striking out six.

New York Mills 9 15 0

Pillager 3 6 2