Area Baseball: Pierz pounds 14 hits in win over Albany

Area Baseball results from Monday, May 15

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:19 PM

PIERZ — Max Barclay and Chase Becker led a 14-hit parade in a 10-9 win for Pierz over Albany Monday, May 15.

Barclay finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Becker was 3-4 with two RBIs.

Kaden Kruschek, Reese Young, Joey Stuckmayer all finished with two hits. Kruschek collected four RBIs, Young scored four runs, and Stuckmayer finished with two runs scored.

Brayden Haberman struck out five batters and allowed just two runs in five innings pitched. Kirby Fischer came on in relief and did not give up an earned run in two innings pitched to get the win.

Albany 9 10 1

Pierz 10 14 3

WP: K Fischer. LP: Voss. 2B: P-K Kruschek, C Becker. Conference: Prz . Overall: Prz . Next: Pierz hosts Little Falls 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

PRB 19, Red Lake 1

RED LAKE — Corbin Knapp knocked out two doubles, drove in three runs and scored four runs as the Pine-River Backus Tigers blew by Red Lake 19-1 Monday, May 15.

Rian Struss pitched three innings and struck out six batters to get the win.

Caden Hamilton was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Rian Struss, Knapp and Ryder Compton all scored four runs.

PRB 19 12 2

Red Lake 1 3 5

WP: Rian Struss. LP: Neadeau. 2B: PRB-Koal Oberfell, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik, Corbin Knapp (2). Next: PRB hosts Nevis 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Staples-Motley 8, Menahga 6

MENAHGA — Griffin Bettis tallied three hits and Alex Schultz collected two hits in a 8-6 win for Staples-Motley over Menahga Monday, May 15.

Jack Carlson came on in relief and pitched the last three innings to get the win.

Staples-Motley 8 9 5

Menahga 6 6 1

WP: Jack Carlson. LP: Aho. 2B: SM-Andrew Salcido, Kris Taylor. 3B: SM-Colbe Tappe. Overall: SM 6-7. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pelican Rapids 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

OTC 5, BHV 1

HENNING — Kobe Hinzmann collected two hits and a walk to lead Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in a 5-1 loss to Ottertail Central Monday, May 15.

Shawn Schmitz doubled and started on the mound for the Raiders and struck out four and allowed three earned runs in four innings.

BHV 1 8 2

OTC 5 9 0

WP: Tyson Misegabez. LP: Shawn Schmitz. 2B: BHV-Schmitz. Conference: BHV 0-6. Overall: BHV 1-7. Next: BHV hosts Ashby 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Upsala 18, Crosby-Ironton 3

CROSBY — Jacob Millsop, Carter DeCent and Brayden Holmvig all tallied two hits for Crosby-Ironton in an 18-3 loss to Upsala Monday, May 15.

Keyon Wesner started on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings and took the loss.

Millsop and DeCent each drove in a run for the Rangers.

Upsala 18 16 1

Crosby-Ironton 3 10 5

WP: Kokett. LP: Keyon Wesner. Next: CI hosts Moose Lake/Willow River 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

