Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Pierz splits last 2 games

The Pierz Legion played two games recently.

Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:35 AM

PIERZ — Kyle Winscher allowed just one run on six hits and six walks over six innings of work, but that one run was enough for the St. Cloud 76ers in a 1-0 victory over the Pierz Legion Monday, June 26.

Winscher finished with two strikeouts. Joey Stuckmayer pitched the final two innings. He walked three and didn’t allow a hit or a run.

Kaden Kruschek, Chase Becker and Nathan Solinger posted Pierz’s three hits.

St. Cloud 1 6 3

PIerz 0 3 1

LP: Kyle Winscher.

Pierz 1, Sartell 0

SARTELL — Reese Young scattered two hits and two walks and struck out six to pitch the Pierz Legion to a 1-0 victory over Sartell Sunday, June 25.

Young also doubled. Max Barclay doubled and scored the game’s lone run on a Nathan Solinger single.

Kirby Fischer and Joey Stuckmayer posted Pierz’s other two hits.

Pierz 1 5 3

Sartell 0 2 3

WP: Reese Young. LP: W. Johnson. 2B: Max Barclay, Young.

By Dispatch staff report
