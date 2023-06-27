Area Baseball: Pierz splits last 2 games

PIERZ — Kyle Winscher allowed just one run on six hits and six walks over six innings of work, but that one run was enough for the St. Cloud 76ers in a 1-0 victory over the Pierz Legion Monday, June 26.

Winscher finished with two strikeouts. Joey Stuckmayer pitched the final two innings. He walked three and didn’t allow a hit or a run.

Kaden Kruschek, Chase Becker and Nathan Solinger posted Pierz’s three hits.

St. Cloud 1 6 3

PIerz 0 3 1

LP: Kyle Winscher.

Pierz 1, Sartell 0

SARTELL — Reese Young scattered two hits and two walks and struck out six to pitch the Pierz Legion to a 1-0 victory over Sartell Sunday, June 25.

Young also doubled. Max Barclay doubled and scored the game’s lone run on a Nathan Solinger single.

Kirby Fischer and Joey Stuckmayer posted Pierz’s other two hits.

Pierz 1 5 3

Sartell 0 2 3