Area Baseball: Pillager splits doubleheader with Sebeka

PILLAGER — Conner Hanson finished with five hits and six RBIs for the Pillager Huskies in their Park Region Conference doubleheader split with the Sebeka Trojans Wednesday, May 17.

The Huskies grabbed Game One with a 13-3 win. Kaden Imdieke tallied two hits including a two-run home run to finish the game in the fifth inning.

Hanson went 2-for-2 with a home run and finished with three RBIs. Derek Hoglin earned the win and struck out eight in five innings pitched.

In Game Two, the Huskies dropped 14-13 to the Trojans. Grant Grimsley took the loss, but went 4-5 with two RBIs and two doubles. Hanson recorded three hits and three RBIs in the Game Two and Alex Brandt finished with three hits.

Game One

Sebeka 3 4 2

Pillager 13 12 0

WP: Derek Hoglin. 2B: Pil-Alex Brandt, Kaden Imdieke, Eli Miller. HR: Pil-Conner Hanson, Kaden Imdieke.

Game TwoPillager 13 15 3

Sebeka 14 9 3