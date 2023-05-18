99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Pillager splits doubleheader with Sebeka

Pillager hosts Sebeka in a Park Region Conference doubleheader Wednesday, May 17

Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Today at 9:21 PM

PILLAGER — Conner Hanson finished with five hits and six RBIs for the Pillager Huskies in their Park Region Conference doubleheader split with the Sebeka Trojans Wednesday, May 17.

The Huskies grabbed Game One with a 13-3 win. Kaden Imdieke tallied two hits including a two-run home run to finish the game in the fifth inning.

Hanson went 2-for-2 with a home run and finished with three RBIs. Derek Hoglin earned the win and struck out eight in five innings pitched.

In Game Two, the Huskies dropped 14-13 to the Trojans. Grant Grimsley took the loss, but went 4-5 with two RBIs and two doubles. Hanson recorded three hits and three RBIs in the Game Two and Alex Brandt finished with three hits.

Game One

Sebeka 3 4 2

Pillager 13 12 0

WP: Derek Hoglin. 2B: Pil-Alex Brandt, Kaden Imdieke, Eli Miller. HR: Pil-Conner Hanson, Kaden Imdieke.

Game TwoPillager 13 15 3

Sebeka 14 9 3

LP: Grant Grimsley. 2B: Pil-Grant Grimsley (2) TJ Swanberg, Kaden Imdieke, Elliott Imdieke, Conner Hanson. Conference: Pil 2-6. Overall: Pil 5-8. Next: Pillager hosts OTC 4 p.m. Friday, May 19.

What To Read Next
Carter White
Prep
Area Boys Golf: White earns medalist, Pequot nets team title in Presection meet
May 17, 2023 04:07 PM
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson wins at Classic on final trip around
May 17, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brandon Stark
Prep
Track and Field: Stark stays fast at Sauk Rapids
May 17, 2023 01:43 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A painting of a frog.
Arts and Entertainment
A celebration of area students’ works of art
May 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 17
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Woman picking up trash on roadway.
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Crow Wing County eliminates site visit fee
May 16, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report