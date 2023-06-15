Area Baseball: Pillager wins 2

PILLAGER — The Pillager Junior Legion team scored a pair of 8-2 victories over the Ironton Legion Tuesday, June 13.
In Game One, Ironton’s Jairus Millsop and Creide Gressman scored the two runs in the second inning after both were walked.
In Game Two, Jack Kovatovich singled and scored in the third inning and Max Erickson walked to start the seventh inning and later scored for Ironton.
Becker 6, Pierz 5BECKER — Max Barclay went 3-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Pierz Legion team, which fell 6-5 to Becker Tuesday, June 13.
Four errors hampered Pierz, which saw Kirby Fischer take the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Kaden Kruschek finished 2-3 with a run. Chase Becker drove in a run and Derick Bakke was 2-3 for Pierz.
LP: Kirby Fischer. HR: Prz-Max Barclay.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.