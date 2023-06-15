Area Baseball: Pillager wins 2

PILLAGER — The Pillager Junior Legion team scored a pair of 8-2 victories over the Ironton Legion Tuesday, June 13.

In Game One, Ironton’s Jairus Millsop and Creide Gressman scored the two runs in the second inning after both were walked.

In Game Two, Jack Kovatovich singled and scored in the third inning and Max Erickson walked to start the seventh inning and later scored for Ironton.

Becker 6, Pierz 5BECKER — Max Barclay went 3-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Pierz Legion team, which fell 6-5 to Becker Tuesday, June 13.

Four errors hampered Pierz, which saw Kirby Fischer take the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and one walk. He struck out two.

Kaden Kruschek finished 2-3 with a run. Chase Becker drove in a run and Derick Bakke was 2-3 for Pierz.

Pierz 5 9 4

Becker 6 8 0