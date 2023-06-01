99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Baseball: Pioneers blank S-M in section quarterfinal

Area baseball results from Wednesday, May 31

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:38 PM

ST. CLOUD — Mac Barclay pitched six innings and struck out eight to lead the No. 4 Pierz Pioneers to a 10-0 win over No. 12 Staples-Motley in the Section 6-2A Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 31.

Reese Young, Kaden Kruschek and Chase Becker each collected two hits and Barclay also tallied four RBIs in the win for the Pioneers.

Griffin Bettis started for the Cardinals and pitched 1.1 innings and was charged with seven earned runs.

Staples-Motley 0 3 1

Pierz 10 10 0

WP: Max Barclay. LP: Griffin Bettis. 2B: P-Kaden Kruschek, Max Barclay, Weston Woitalla. 3B: P-Reese Young. Next: Pierz vs. Eden Valley-Watkins 7pm Thursday, June 1.

PRB 17, Laporte 7

PINE RIVER — Eli Abraham and Caden Hamilton each knocked out three hits to lead a 17-hit parade for No. 2 Pine River-Backus in a 17-7 win over No. 6 Laporte in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Wednesday, May 31.

The Tigers scored in every inning and started with a five-run first inning. Rian Struss and Nigel DeSanto were each 2-for-3 and Struss and Corbin Knapp each crossed the plate three times.

The win went to Knapp who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

Laporte 7 7 2

PRB 17 15 1

WP: Corbin Knapp. 2B: PRB-Rian Struss, Corbin Knapp. 3B: PRB-Ryder Compton, Rian Struss.

St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Pillager 1

ST. CLOUD — Lucas Hoglin went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the No. 11 Pillager Huskies in their 15-1 loss to the No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in the Section 6-2A quarterfinal Wednesday, May 31.

Connor Hanson scored the lone run for the Huskies who now move to the loser’s bracket.

Pillager 1 8 5

Cathedral 15 14 3

LP: Kaden Imdieke. Overall: Pil 9-13. Next: Pillager vs. Albany at Dick Putz Field 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Sebeka 9, BHV 1

SEBEKA — The No. 5 seed Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders fell to No. 1 seed Sebeka 9-1 in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Wednesday, May 31.

BHV moves to the loser’s bracket where they will host Laporte at Bertha-Hewitt 5 p.m. Friday, June 2.

