Sports Prep

Area Baseball: PRB advances in loser’s bracket with big win

3 area baseball games Monday, June 5

Baseball
Pine River-Backus Tiger Ryder Compton slides safely into third base Monday, June 5, 2023, at Pierz Legion Park-Hellie Field.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:43 PM

PIERZ — Chance Abraham ripped two doubles and scored four runs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 17-4 victory in the loser’s bracket of the Section 5-1A tournament Monday, June 5.

Rian Struss struck out five in six innings pitched to get the win and he drove in two runs. The Tigers walked 12 times and tallied 10 hits.

Corbin Knapp and Eli Abraham also tallied two RBIs for the Tigers.

Pine River-Backus 17 10 0

Mille Lacs 4 5 1

WP: Rian Struss. 2B: PRB-Chance Abraham (2). Next: PRB vs Ogilvie 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

Albany 7, Pierz 0

ST. CLOUD — Chase Becker tallied two hits for the Pierz Pioneers in their 7-0 loss to the Albany Huskies in the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket Monday, June 5.

Reese Young earned the loss and struck out six in five innings pitched. The Pioneers finished with a 14-7 record.

Albany 7 12 0

Pierz 0 4 1

LP: Reese Young.

Ogilvie 7, BHV 1

PIERZ — Nolan Elbert finished 4-for-4 with a run scored for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in their 7-1 loss to Ogilvie in the Section 5-1A loser’s bracket Monday, June 5.

The Raiders finished with a 7-16 record.

Ogilvie 7 6 0

BHV 1 7 3

LP: Shawn Schmitz.

