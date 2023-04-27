99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Raiders fall to Browerville

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale faced off against Browerville/Eagle Valley Wednesday, April 26.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:05 PM

CLARISSA — Connor Schmitz registered two hits and Sam Hegarty had a hit and scored a run for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in a 12-2 non-conference loss to Browerville/Eagle Valley Wednesday, April 26.

Jaden Schulke had a hit and Kobe Hinzmann finished with a hit and an RBI for BHV.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 2 5 3

Browerville/Eagle Valley 12 9 2

WP: Nate Benning. LP: Kobe HInzmann. Overall: BHV 0-4. Next: Menahga vs. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Vernadle 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

