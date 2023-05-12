99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Staples-Motley shuts out Osakis

6 area baseball teams in action May 11

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:03 PM

OSAKIS — Colbe Tappe struck out 14 and allowed two hits and two walks in six innings of work to earn the win as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated the Osakis Silverstreaks 9-0 Thursday, May 11.

Justin Phillippi was 4-for-4 for the Cardinals while Griffin Bettis roped a double.

Staples-Motley 9 13 0

Osakis 0 2 1

WP: Colbe Tappe. 2B: Griffin Bettis. Overall: SM 4-7. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Pillager 10, Crosby-Ironton 0

CROSBY — Eli Miller tallied two hits, a double and eight strikeouts to help the Pillager Huskies grab a 10-0 win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, May 11.

Grant Grimsley tallied a double and Kaden Imdieke a triple for the Huskies in the win. TJ Swanberg recorded two hits and two RBIs for Pillager as well.

Jack Kovatovich and Ky Gressman each tallied hits for Crosby-Ironton.

Pillager 10 10 2

Crosby-Ironton 0 2 0

WP: Eli Miller. LP: Clayton Lingen. 2B: Pil-Eli Miller, Grant Grimsley. 3B: Pil-Kaden Imdieke. Overall: CI 4-9, Pil 4-5. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Barnum 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; Pillager at Parkers Prairie 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Little Falls 16, Milaca 0

LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi finished 2-for-2 with a home run, double, and four RBIs as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the Milaca Wolves 16-0 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, May 11.

Carter Gwost pitched all five innings as he struck out 11 for the Flyers. Gwost was also 2-2 at the plate with a triple, three runs and three RBIs.

Matt Filippi and Beau Thoma each recorded two hits as the Flyers improved to 8-3 overall.

Milaca 0 2 0

Little Falls 16 12 0

WP: Carter Gwost. 2B: Hudson Filippi. 3B: Carter Gwost. HR: Hudson Filippi. Conference: LF 5-2. Overall: LF 8-3. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids 5 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Proctor 7, Aitkin 6 (10 Innings)

PROCTOR — Zack Ehnstrom finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 7-6 to the Proctor Rails in 10 innings Thursday, May 11.

Drew Paulbeck recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Gobblers while also taking the loss on the mound in 4.2 innings of relief.

Craig Ashton tallied two hits for Aitkin while Tanner Nissen hit a double.

Aitkin 6 9 2

Proctor 7 8 0

WP: AJ Reyelts. LP: Drew Paulbeck. 2B: Zack Ehnstrom 2, Tanner Nissen. Overall: A 3-8. Next: Aitkin hosts Nashwauk-Keewatin 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Pequot Lakes swept by Detroit Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Connor Quale was 3-for-4 with a run and a double in Game Two as the Pequot Lakes Patriots lost 17-0 and 9-2 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Thursday, May 11.

Clay Erickson and Griffin Hoffman both finished 2-4 for the Patriots in Game Two.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 17 19 0

Pequot Lakes 0 2 3

LP: Caden Nelson.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 2 9 3

Detroit Lakes 9 6 3

LP: Grant Loge. 2B: Connor Quale, Riggs Magnuson. Conference: PL 5-3. Overall: PL 7-5. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Milaca 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

OTC 7, WDC 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Evan Lunde recorded two hits including a double for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they fell 7-6 to the Ottertail Central Bulldogs in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, May 11, at Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota.

Kobe Synder tallied two hits and an RBI for the Wolverines in the loss.

WDC 6 9 0

OTC 7 10 2

LP: Connor Dutke. 2B: WDC-Isaac Hamann, Evan Lunde, Tyson Barthel. Conference: WDC 8-4. Overall: WDC 8-5. Next: WDC at Albany 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.

