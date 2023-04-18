Area Baseball: Tigers lose to Sebeka 6-3
PRB at Sebeka in baseball April 17
SEBEKA — Ethan Rugroden tallied two hits including a double for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 6-3 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Monday, April 17.
Irvin Tulenchik struck out six batters in three innings pitched he also tallied one double and one RBI.
Corbin Knapp also recorded a double and scored a walk for the Tigers. Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run in the loss.
PRB 3 5 0
Sebeka 6 5 0
LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Corbin Knapp, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 0-1. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Blackduck 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
