99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Baseball: Tigers lose to Sebeka 6-3

PRB at Sebeka in baseball April 17

Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Today at 9:36 PM

SEBEKA — Ethan Rugroden tallied two hits including a double for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 6-3 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Monday, April 17.

Irvin Tulenchik struck out six batters in three innings pitched he also tallied one double and one RBI.

Corbin Knapp also recorded a double and scored a walk for the Tigers. Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run in the loss.

PRB 3 5 0

Sebeka 6 5 0

LP: Irvin Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Corbin Knapp, Ethan Rugroden, Irvin Tulenchik. Overall: 0-1. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Blackduck 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

What To Read Next
Mya Tautges
Prep
Softball: Warriors score 14 on Moorhead in 1st win
April 17, 2023 09:09 PM
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: PRB falls to Sebeka
April 17, 2023 08:07 PM
Brainerd girls lacrosse practice in the gym.
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors hope to build off momentum from last year
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 in Baxter.
Local
Storm sewer work begins April 19 on Inglewood Drive
April 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Knollwood Drive and Highway 210.
Local
Knollwood Drive to close starting April 24
April 17, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Local
Brainerd Grand March 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Prom 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey