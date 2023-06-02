99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Baseball: Top-seed Eagles double up Pierz

Four area teams were in action Thursday, June 1.

baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:41 PM

ST. CLOUD — Reese Young tallied two hits and an RBI for the No. 4 seeded Pierz Pioneers as they lost 4-2 to the No. 1 seeded Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles in the Section 6-2A semifinals Thursday, June 1.

Kirby Fischer was tagged with the loss as he gave up four earned runs in seven innings he finished with eight strikeouts.

The Pioneers move to the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket and will face Albany 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 in St. Cloud.

Pierz 2 6 1

EV-W 4 7 3

WP: Nolan Geislinger. LP: Kirby Fischer. Overall: Prz 14-6. Next: Pierz vs. Albany n Section 6-2A loser’s bracket game at St. Cloud 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 5.

Alexandria 2, Little Falls 1

ALEXANDRIA — Carter Gwost struck out nine and gave up one earned run on two hits and five walks but took the loss as the No. 2 Alexandria Cardinals defeated the No. 3 Little Falls Flyers 2-1 in the Section 8-3A semifinals Thursday, June 1.

Garrett Lindberg recorded two hits and Charlie Smieja scored the lone run for the Flyers on a Matt Filippi groundout.

Little Falls 1 4 1

Alexandria 2 2 1

WP: Matthew Hornstein. LP: Carter Gwost. Overall: LF 15-6. Next: Little Falls vs. Sauk Rapids in Section 8-3A loser’s bracket at St. Cloud 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Holdingford 9, Staples-Motley 2

ST. CLOUD — Colbe Tappe recorded a double as the No. 12 Staples-Motley Cardinals lost 9-2 to the No. 9 Holdingford Huskers in the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket Thursday, June 1.

Jack Carlson and Hayden Rutherford each hit an RBI single for the Cardinals, while Carlson suffered the loss.

The Cardinals end their season 10-13.

Staples-Motley 2 7 0

Holdingford 9 10 1

LP: Jack Carlson. 2B: SM-Colbe Tappe. Overall: SM 10-13.

Albany 11, Pillager 1

ST. CLOUD — Lucas Hoglin went 1-2 with an RBI for the No. 11 seeded Pillager Huskies who suffered an 11-1 loss to No. 7 seeded Albany Thursday, June 1, in the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket

Derek Hoglin suffered the loss, but collected one of Pillager’s three hits. Cowen Cremers hit the other for the Huskies who finished the season 9-14.

Pillager 1 3 5

Albany 11 11 1

WP: Voss. LP: Derek Hoglin. Overall: Pill 9-14.

