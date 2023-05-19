Area Baseball: W-DC outscores Cardinals

WADENA — Connor Davis finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs while also picking up the win in relief for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Staples-Motley Cardinals 10-8 in a non-conference game Thursday, May 18.

Isaac Hamann went 2-4 with two runs for the Wolverines, while Evan Lunde tripled to go with two RBIs.

Colbe Tappe and Ben Tyrrel each went 2-3 with a double for the Cardinals. Alex Schultz recorded two hits and two RBIs and Griffin Bettis added two RBIs.

Tappe took the loss for the Cardinals after allowing six earned runs in 5.1 innings. he struck out six.

Staples-Motley 8 8 4

Wadena-Deer Creek 10 10 4

WP: Connor Davis. LP: Colbe Tappe. 2B: SM-Colbe Tappe, Ben Tyrrel, WDC-Connor Davis. 3B: WDC-Evan Lunde. HR: WDC-Connor Davis. Overall: SM 7-8. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Aitkin 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts New York Mills 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

BHV 11, Ashby 7

BERTHA — Shawn Schmitz and Kobe Hinzmann each tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale to an 11-7 win over Ashby in a non-conference game Thursday, May 18.

Torii Hagen started on the mound for the Raiders and pitched seven innings. He allowed four earned runs and struck out two.

Ashby 7 10 5

BHV 11 14 3

WP: Torii Hagen. LP: Jake Norby. 2B: BHV-Jaden Schuke, Corby Kern. Overall: BHV 2-8. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Sebeka 4 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Aitkin 14, Greenway 3

AITKIN — Craig Ashton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Aitkin Gobblers cruised to a 14-3 non-conference victory over the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Raiders Thursday, May 18.

Hayden Workman finished 2-2 with three runs and two RBIs and Zack Ehnstrom was 2-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Drew Paulbeck threw five innings and struck out six and allowed zero earned runs.

Greenway 3 3 3

Aitkin 14 10 2

WP: Drew Paulbeck. LP: Thomas Vekieh. 2B: Zack Ehnstrom. HR: Craig Ashton. Next: Aitkin hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 4 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Little Falls 6, Mora 1

MORA — Carter Gwost homered and pitched fiving innings to get the win and lead Little Falls to a 6-1 Granite Ridge Conference win over Mora Thursday, May 18.

Gwost and relief pitcher Carter Oothoudt held the Mustangs to just one hit. Gwost struck out seven batters. Oothoudt pitched two perfect innings to get the save.

The Flyers tallied 11 total hits, led by Matt Filippi, Gwost, Beau Thoma and Charlie Smieja with two hits each.

Little Falls 6 11 1

Mora 1 1 2

WP: Carter Gwost. LP: James Oslin. HR: LF-Carter Gwost. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 7 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Pierz Splits

PIERZ — Reese Young doubled and scored two runs in Game One as the Pierz Pioneers split a doubleheader with the Foley Falcons, winning 9-6 in Game One before losing 5-4 in nine innings in Game Two Thursday, May 18.

Kaden Kruschek got the win in Game One as he went six innings. He gave up four runs and recorded four strikeouts. Young picked up the save in relief.

Kirby Fischer finished 3-for-5 in Game Two for the Pioneers.

Kruschek went 2-5 and Max Barclay added a double and two RBIs.

Fischer was tagged with the loss as he gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth. Fischer recorded four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Game One

Foley 6 6 0

Pierz 9 6 1

WP: Kaden Kruschek. LP: Emmerich. Save: Reese Young. 2B: Reese Young, Weston Woitalla.

Game Two

Pierz 4 9 3

Foley 5 7 1