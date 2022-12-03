Area Boys Basketball: Tigers with convincing win over Menahga

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers earned a 78-64 win over the Menahga Braves thanks to 21 points from Jared Hamilton Friday, Dec. 2.

The Tigers led 42-21 at the half as Rian Struss tallied 19 points and Andrew Bueckers finished with 16.

Menahga 21 43 — 64

Pine River-Backus 42 36 — 78

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 16, Barron Milham 11, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 1-0. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Perham 84, Aitkin 32

AITKIN — Eli Christy led the Aitkin Gobblers with 10 points in an 84-32 non-conference loss to the Perham Yellowjackets Friday, Dec. 2.

Tanner Nissen finished with six points for the Gobblers

Perham 37 47 — 84

Aitkin 15 17 — 32

PERHAM

Alex Ohm 7, Micah Thompson 15, Evan Kovash 6, Soren Anderson 25, Jacob Daniels 15, Noah Thompson 3, Blaiz Schmidt 2, Isaiah Lehmann 5, Conner Colliton 2, Ashton Detloff 4. FT 7-9 (78%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 10, Tanner Nissen 6, Braedyn Smith 3, Andrew Martinson 2, Alex Palm 3, Breckyn Williams 2, Nathan Price 2, Isaac Asmus 4. FT 4-4. Overall: 0-1. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Detroit Lakes 70, Little Falls 51

DETROIT LAKES — Beau Thoma finished with 20 points and eight boards for the Little Falls Flyers in a 70-51 Section 8-3A loss Friday, Dec. 2.

Carter Gwost added 12 boards and 12 points for Little Falls.

Detroit Lakes 70

Little Falls 51

LITTLE FALLS