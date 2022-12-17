Area Boys Basketball: Huskies score first conference win

VERNDALE — Christian Hooge recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Pillager Huskies in their 63-45 Park Region Conference win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Dec. 16.

Gabriel Parrish also tallied a double-double for the Huskies with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Miller added 13 points.

Verndale was led by Jaden Schluke’s 17 points and Shawn Schmitz’s 13.

Pillager 40 23 — 63

Verndale 22 23 — 45

PILLAGER

Drew Berent 3, Christian Hooge 20, Gabriel Parrish 11, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 13, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 1. FG 24-61 (39.3%), FT 12-20 (60%). 3-point 3-7 (42.9%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 1-2. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 13, Tyce Russell 5, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 17, Torii Hagen 6, Connor Schmitz 1. FG 17-60 (28.3%), FT 7-15 (46.7%). 3-point 4-19 (21%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 0-3. Next: hosts Upsala 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Little Falls 67, Royalton 60

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski led four Little Falls Flyers in double figures with 18 points in a 67-60 victory over Royalton in the opening round of the Pine County Bank Tournament Friday, Dec. 16.

Janski added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Beau Thoma tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds. Carter Gwost recorded 14 points and six rebounds and Brayden Jordan scored 13 points.

Royalton 30 30 -- 60

Little Falls 41 26 -- 67

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 3, Jaxon Janski 18, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 17, Carter Gwost 14, Brayden Jordan 13. FG 23-54 (42.6%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 12-28 (42.9%). Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Willmar 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Wadena-Deer Creek 57,

Bertha-Hewitt 47

BERTHA — Isaac Hamann led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines with 13 points in their 57-47 Park Region Conference win over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Friday, Dec. 16.

Peyton Church added 12 points for WDC.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 27 — 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 29 28 — 57

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 8, Kobe Snyder 6, Isaac Hamann 13, Tyson Barthel 3, Peyton Church 12, Phillip Ross 4, Nathaniel Peterson 2. FG 22-70 (31%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 8-29 (37%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Perham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Owatonna 65, Lake Region 50

OWATONNA — Trey Ogren poured in 23 points for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 65-50 loss to Owatonna Friday, Dec. 16.

Joe Wiedell added nine points and Joseph Bostrom collected six rebounds and six points for the Hornets.

Owatonna 35 30 -- 65

Lake Region 24 26 -- 50

LAKE REGION