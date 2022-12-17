Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Huskies score first conference win

Four boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Dec. 16.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 16, 2022 09:36 PM
VERNDALE — Christian Hooge recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Pillager Huskies in their 63-45 Park Region Conference win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Dec. 16.

Gabriel Parrish also tallied a double-double for the Huskies with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Miller added 13 points.

Verndale was led by Jaden Schluke’s 17 points and Shawn Schmitz’s 13.

Pillager 40 23 — 63

Verndale 22 23 — 45

PILLAGER

Drew Berent 3, Christian Hooge 20, Gabriel Parrish 11, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 13, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 1. FG 24-61 (39.3%), FT 12-20 (60%). 3-point 3-7 (42.9%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 1-2. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 13, Tyce Russell 5, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 17, Torii Hagen 6, Connor Schmitz 1. FG 17-60 (28.3%), FT 7-15 (46.7%). 3-point 4-19 (21%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 0-3. Next: hosts Upsala 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Little Falls 67, Royalton 60

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski led four Little Falls Flyers in double figures with 18 points in a 67-60 victory over Royalton in the opening round of the Pine County Bank Tournament Friday, Dec. 16.

Janski added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Beau Thoma tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds. Carter Gwost recorded 14 points and six rebounds and Brayden Jordan scored 13 points.

Royalton 30 30 -- 60

Little Falls 41 26 -- 67

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 3, Jaxon Janski 18, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 17, Carter Gwost 14, Brayden Jordan 13. FG 23-54 (42.6%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 12-28 (42.9%). Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Willmar 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Wadena-Deer Creek 57,

Bertha-Hewitt 47

BERTHA — Isaac Hamann led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines with 13 points in their 57-47 Park Region Conference win over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Friday, Dec. 16.

Peyton Church added 12 points for WDC.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 27 — 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 29 28 — 57

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 8, Kobe Snyder 6, Isaac Hamann 13, Tyson Barthel 3, Peyton Church 12, Phillip Ross 4, Nathaniel Peterson 2. FG 22-70 (31%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 8-29 (37%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Perham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Owatonna 65, Lake Region 50

OWATONNA — Trey Ogren poured in 23 points for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 65-50 loss to Owatonna Friday, Dec. 16.

Joe Wiedell added nine points and Joseph Bostrom collected six rebounds and six points for the Hornets.

Owatonna 35 30 -- 65

Lake Region 24 26 -- 50

LAKE REGION

Hayden Neubert , Trey Ogren 23, Soren Benson 4, Joseph Bostrom 6, Joe Wiedell 9, Damian Craig 8. FG 18-49 (36.7%), FT 8-14 (57.1%). 3-point 6-16 (37.5%). Next: at St. Francis 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPILLAGERVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

