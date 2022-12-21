Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Cardinals outscore PRB

10 boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Dec. 20.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 20, 2022 10:25 PM
PILLAGER — Isaiah Schultz led the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 26 points in a 50-36 victory over Pine River-Backus in the opening round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PRB’s Jared Hamilton tallied 16 points and Rian Struss scored 10.

Staples-Motley 24 26 -- 50

Pine River-Backus 22 14 -- 36

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Lucas Brownell 6, Isaiah Schultz 26, Eli Smith 1, Alex Schultz 6, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 4. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 6, Rian Struss 10, Carson Travis 2. Overall: 2-3. Next: vs. Park Rapids at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Verndale 58, Upsala 31

VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz scored 22 points and Jaden Schulke added 15 in a 58-31 win for Verndale over Upsala Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Upsala 13 18 -- 31

Verndale 31 27 -- 58

UPSALA

Bryce Westrich 7, Aiden Warga 10, Ryan Johnson 3, Jack Primus 8, Braden Renae 2, Joseph Guthrie 1. FG 11-35 (31%), FT 7-13 (54%). 3-point 2-14 (14%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 22, Tyce Russell 2, Jeremy Haskin 3, Jaden Schulke 15, Torii Hagen 7, Carter White 3, Corby Kern 5, Connor Schmitz 1. FG 22-42 (52%), FT 11-26 (42%). 3-point 3-12 (25%). Overall: 1-3. Next: hosts Nevis 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Little Falls 44, Milaca 42

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski scored 18 points for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Milaca Wolves 44-42 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Beau Thoma tallied 12 points for the Flyers and Carter Gwost chipped in 10.

Milaca 15 26 – 42

Little Falls 13 31 – 44

LITTLE FALLS

Jaxon Janski 18, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 12, Carter Gwost 10, Charlie Smieja 2. FG 16-47 (34%), FT 7-14 (50%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 5-1. Next: at Princeton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Crosby-Ironton 69,

Proctor 48

CROSBY — James Stokman finished with 16 points and six assist and 6 rebounds as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers downed the Proctor Rails 69-48 in a Section 7-2A clash Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Noah Larson added 16 points and six steals and James Mount tallied 13 points, five assists and six boards for the 4-1 Rangers.

Proctor 16 32 -- 48

Crosby-Ironton 31 38 -- 69

PROCTOR

Nick Breed 5, Josh Synnott 24, Dane Oman 2, Wesley Thiry 9, Tyler Berglund 3, Logan Linnum 1, Ian Gilles 2, James Pioro 2. FG 19-49 (38%), FT 2-5 (40%). 3-point 8-22 (36%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 6, Jordan Mount 13, James Stokman 16, Joseph Ringhand 9, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 16, Will Meyer 7. FG 24-51 (47%), FT 14-18 (77%). 3-point 7-16 (44%). Overall: 4-1. Next: at Pierz 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Pequot Lakes 62, Nevis 47

NEVIS — Eli Laposky and Gavin Kennen each scored 19 points for the Pequot Lakes as they overcame a 31-29 halftime deficit to defeat the Nevis Tigers 62-47 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Grant Loge added 15 points for the Patriots.

Nevis 31 16 – 47

Pequot Lakes 29 33 – 62

NEVIS

Austin Attersnot 4, Devan Lindow 4, Joe Houchin 13, JP Benson 20, Alex Lester 6. FT 9-14 (64%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Gavin Kennen 19, Grant Loge 15, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 17-25 (68%). Overall: 4-0. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Aitkin 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 51

AITKIN — Eli Christy poured in 28 points as the Aitkin Gobblers defeated the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars 73-51 in a Section 7-2A matchup Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Andrew Martinson finished with 13 points for the Gobblers while Alex Palm added 11.

Hinckley-Finlayson 19 32 – 51

Aitkin 33 40 – 73

AITKIN

Eli Christy 28, Tanner Nissen 3, Braedyn Smith 7, Andrew Martinson 13, Clayton Purdy 1, Alex Palm 11, Breckyn Willams 4, Nathan Price 6. FT 9-27 (33%). Overall: 1-3. Next: hosts holiday tournament 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Park Rapids 76, Pillager 57

PILLAGER — Elijah Miller’s 24 points led the Pillager Huskies in a 76-57 loss to Park Rapids in the opening round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Christian Hooge added 14 points and Parker Schaefer totaled 10 for the Huskies.

Park Rapids 42 34 -- 76

Pillager 28 29 -- 57

PARK RAPIDS

A Rolla 10, N Morris 28, B Morris 3, C Johnson 2, M Johanning 4, M. Yliniemi 8, N. Larson 17, R Carroll 4. FG 29-82 (35%), FT 13-13. 3-point 5-29 (17%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 14, Gabriel Parrish 7, Elijah Miller 24, Parker Schaefer 10, Justin Anderson 2. FG 23-73 (32%), FT 10-22 (45%). 3-point 1-5 (20%). Overall: 1-3. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Perham 72,

Wadena-Deer Creek 35

WADENA — Phillip Ross scored 13 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost 72-35 to the Perham Yellowjackets in a Section 8-2A matchup Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Perham 30 42 – 72

Wadena-Deer Creek 19 16 – 35

PERHAM

Alex Ohm 19, Micah Thompson 21, Soren Anderson 18, Jacob Daniels 4,, Blaiz Schmidt 2, Brandon Sandberg 2, Mason Happel 6. FG 29-46 (63%), FT 5-7 (71%). 3-point 9-18 (50%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 7, Lyrik Haug 5, Kobe Snyder 2, Isaac Hamann 6, Phillip Ross 13, Dylan Wirth 2. FG 13-40 (32%), FT 4-6 (66%). 3-point 5-23 (21%). Overall: 3-2. Next: at Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Foley 76, Pierz 65

FOLEY — Kirby Fischer recorded 15 points as the Pierz Pioneers lost 76-65 to the Foley Falcons in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Noah Oberfeld tallied 11 points for the Pioneers and Joey Stuckmayer, Kyle Winscher, and Jonathan Chaney each scored 10.

Foley 76

Pierz 65

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 2, Joey Stuckmayer 10, Kyle Winscher 10, Kirby Fischer 15, Jonathan Cheney 10, William Stangl , Noah Oberfeld 11, Ben Barclay 7. FG 22-83 (26%), FT 16-30 (53%). 3-point 5-28 (17%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 3-1. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

By Dispatch staff report
