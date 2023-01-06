Area Boys Basketball: Hornets dominate Prior Lake

Lake Region 58, Prior Lake 41

PRIOR LAKE — Damian Craig finished with 16 points and 24 rebounds and Trey Ogren followed with 15 points and four steals in a 58-41 Lake Region Christian victory over Prior Lake in Minnesota Association of Christian Schools action Thursday, Jan. 5.

Joseph Bostrom added 13 points and the Hornets shot 23-67 from the field.

Prior Lake 24 17 -- 41

Lake Region 26 32 -- 58

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 15, Soren Benson 3, Joseph Bostrom 13, Myles Peterson 2, Danny Goodwin 6, Joe Wiedell 3, Damian Craig 16. FG 23-67 (34%), FT 5-13 (39%). 3-point 7-20 (35%).

Pillager 46, New York Mills 38

NEW YORK MILLS — Parker Schaefer led the Pillager Huskies with 18 points as they defeated the New York Mills Eagles 46-38 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.

Christian Hooge recorded 10 points and 16 rebounds while Eli Miller chipped in 15 points.

New York Mills 17 21 – 38

Pillager 32 14 – 46

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 1, Christian Hooge 10, Eli Miller 15, Parker Schaefer 18, Justin Anderson 2. FG 19-62 (30%), FT 8-19 (42%). 3-point 0-11 (0%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 2-4. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Pine River-Backus 85, Laporte 49

LAPORTE — Jared Hamilton’s 18 points led Pine River-Backus in an 85-49 Northland Conference win over Laporte Thursday, Jan. 5.

Andrew Bueckers finished with 16 points and Tate Norman added 14.

Laporte 24 25 -- 49

Pine River-Backus 48 37 -- 85

LAPORTE

Jacob Sheets 15, Matt Ingram 15, Richard Mallum 2, Jacob Smith 4, Connor Smith 9, Justin Amor 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 9, Ethan Burns 5, Tate Norman 14, Burke Netland 4, Jared Hamilton 18, Andrew Bueckers 16, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 8, Kayden Witt 4. FT 13-18 (72 %). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 3-3. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Mora 54, Pierz 31

PIERZ — Kirby Fischer scored nine points for the Pierz Pioneers as they lost to Class 2A’s 12th-ranked Mora Mustangs 54-31 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.

Mora 29 25 – 54

Pierz 14 17 – 31

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 5, Kirby Fischer 9, Jonathan Cheney 6, Noah Oberfeld 4, Eugene Skiba 2, Ben Barclay 2, Sean Holmes 3. FG 13-53 (24%), FT 3-12 (25%). 3-point 2-15 (13%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 4-3. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Cloquet 67, Aitkin 48

CLOQUET — Alex Palm and Eli Christy each scored 14 points for the Aitkin Gobblers as they lost 67-48 to the Cloquet Lumberjacks Thursday, Jan. 5.

Braedyn Smith added 13 points for the Gobblers.

Cloquet 17 31 – 48

Aitkin 27 40 – 67

CLOQUET

Jack Battaglia 8, Reese Sheldon 11, Izaiah Carrier 2, Joseph Bailey 5, Kollin Bonneville 21, Malachi Bridge 8.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 14, Braedyn Smith 13, Andrew Martinson 1, Alex Palm 14, Breckyn Willams 2, Nathan Price 4. Overall: 3-4. Next: hosts Pillager 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Osakis 61, Staples-Motley 46

OSAKIS — Hunter Miller and Dakota Hennagir each hit for 10 points as Staples-Motley lost to Osakis 61-46 Thursday, Jan. 5.

Isaiah Schultz added nine points for the Cardinals.

Osakis 29 32 -- 61

Staples-Motley 27 19 -- 46

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 10, Lucas Brownell 4, Isaiah Schultz 9, Alex Schultz 5, Dakota Hennagir 10, Avandre Brandt 5, Elijah Claussen 2. FT 9-13 (69%). Overall: 3-4. Next: at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Menahga 46, Verndale 45

MENAHGA — Shawn Schmitz scored 20 points to lead a furious second-half comeback, but Verndale fell one-point short in a 46-45 loss to Menahga in Park Region Conference action Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Pirates trailed 28-14 at the half but led the game 45-44 with five seconds remaining when Menahga’s Bodie Berttunen hit a 2-point basket to give the Braves the win.

Carter White finished with nine points and Tyce Russell totaled seven.

Menahga 28 18 — 46

Verndale 14 31 — 45

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 11, Brock Berttunen 1, Knaylor Howard 6, Brayden Aho 13, Bodie Berttunen 11, Blaise Anderson 4. FT 8-19 (42%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 20, Tyce Russell 7, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 4, Torii Hagen 2, Carter White 9, Connor Schmitz 4. FT 6-21 (29%). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 1-4. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Henning 55, Wadena-Deer Creek 44

WADENA — Kobe Snyder and Teshe Loer each scored nine points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost 55-44 to the Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.

Henning 26 29 – 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 24 20 – 44

HENNING

Tyson Misegades 6, Carter Dilly 6, Kale Misegades 2, Lane Dilly 5, Mason Hammer 33, Logan Kostelecky 3. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 11-17 (64%). 3-point 8-25 (32%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK