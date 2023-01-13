99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Basketball: W-DC outlasts Gobblers for OT win

Six boys basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 12.

By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 09:43 PM
AITKIN — Peyton Church led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines with 16 points in a 52-50 overtime victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Thursday, Jan. 12.

Teshe Loer added 14 points and Isaac Hamann 13 for WDC.

Braedyn Smith, Alex Palm and Breckyn Willams all scored 10 for the Gobblers.

Wadena-Deer Creek 22 24 6 -- 52

Aitkin 21 26 4 -- 50

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 14, Kobe Snyder 4, Isaac Hamann 13, Peyton Church 16, Phillip Ross 2, Nathaniel Peterson 3. FT6-12 (50%). Overall: 6-3. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 8, Braedyn Smith,10, Alex Palm 10, Breckyn Willams 10, Nathan Price 4, Isaac Asmus 8. FT 2-4 (50 %). Overall: 4-6. Next: at Deer River 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39

GREENWAY — James Stokman and Noah Larson each scored 15 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 67-39 Section 7-2A victory over the Greenway Raiders Thursday, Jan. 12.

Jordan Mount added 13 points and Joseph Ringhand scored eight points.

Greenway 22 17 -- 39

Crosby-Ironton 43 24 -- 67

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 4, Jordan Mount 13, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 8, Brad Hachey 2, Ethan Millsop 2, Jacob Millsop 4, Noah Larson 15, Will Meyer 4. Overall: 8-3. Next: host Two Harbors 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Lake Region 73, Owatonna 56

BAXTER — Trey Ogren recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Lake Region Christian Hornets defeated Owatonna in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game, Thursday, Jan. 12.

Joseph Bostrom led the Hornets with 23 points and Damian Craig tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Owatonna 28 28 – 56

Lake Region 34 39 – 73

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 20, Soren Benson 3, Joseph Bostrom 23, Myles Peterson 4, Danny Goodwin 7, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 14. FG 28-60 (46.7%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 6-14 (42.9%). Conference: 3-6. Overall: 3-6. Next: hosts St. Francis 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds and Jaxon Janski tallied 20 points for the Little Falls Flyers in an 80-54 non-conference victory over the Holdingford Huskers 80-54 Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brayden Jordan added 11 points for the 7-2 Flyers

Holdingford 26 28 – 54

Little Falls 42 38 – 80

HOLDINGFORD

FG 19-57 (33%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 7-18 (39%).

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 6, Jaxon Janski 20, Ben Knopik 3, Beau Thoma 23, Carter Gwost 7, Grant Stich 5, Morgan Whitford 2, Brayden Jordan 11, Elijah Schultz 3. FG 26-58 (44.8%), FT 19-25 (76%). 3-point 9-25 (36%). Overall: 7-2. Next: hosts Pierz 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Parkers Prairie 68, Verndale 43

VERNDALE — Carter White and Jaden Schulke each scored nine points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 68-43 to the Parkers Prairie Panthers Thursday, Jan. 12.

Parkers Prairie 35 33 – 68

Verndale 13 30 – 43

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Dylan Debilzen 35, Ryder Ashbaugh 5, Hunter Holte 2, Mason Arens 7, Ross Kortenbusch 3, Cohen Noska 4, Benjamin Harrington 6, Caden DeBoer 6. FG 24-49 (49%), FT 10-16 (63%). 3-point 10-18 (56%).

VERNDALE

Tyce Russell 7, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 3, Carter White 9, Billy Wellnitz 2, Corby Kern 5, Connor Schmitz 7. FG 15-32 (47%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 4-10 (40%). Overall: 1-7. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

