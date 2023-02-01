Area Boys Basketball: Patriots prevail against S-M

STAPLES — Eli Laposky recorded 14 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Staples-Motley Cardinals 57-41 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pequot’s Gavin Kennen scored 12 points and Grant Loge added 10.

Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 19 points and Isaiah Schultz added 11 points.

Staples-Motley 22 19 – 41

Pequot Lakes 29 28 – 57

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 19, Isaiah Schultz 11, Alex Schultz 3, Dakota Hennagir 3, Avandre Brandt 5. FT 2-2 (100%). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts West Central 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 14, Clay Erickson 3, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 12, Grant Loge 10, Conner Quale 9, Brayden Spiczka 1, River Sommerness 6. FT 3-7 (42.9%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 8-5. Next: hosts Proctor 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57

CROSBY — James Stokman finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 65-57 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Will Meyer added 17 points followed by Noah Larson’s 14 points and eight rebounds for C-I which improved to 12-4 overall.

Park Rapids 30 27 -- 57

Crosby-Ironton 39 26 -- 65

PARK RAPIDS

Caleb Arola 10, Noah Morris 10, Blake Morris 7, Cory Johnson 3, Mason Yliniemi 6, Noah Larson 21, Luke Hartung 6, Mason Sherva 2, Hunter Harrison 2. FG 21-64 (32%), FT 10-13 (76%). 3-point 5-22 (23%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 4, Jordan Mount 5, James Stokman 20, Joseph Ringhand 3, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 14, Will Meyer 17. FG 27-63 (42%), FT 3-9 (33%). 3-point 8-20 (40%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 12-4. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Little Falls 85, Zimmerman 77

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski finished with 30 points and nine rebounds as the Little Falls Flyers won for a third-straight time with an 85-77 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Zimmerman Thunder Tuesday, Jan. 31

Beau Thoma added 27 points and Carter Gwost scored 12 as the Flyers improved to 11-4 overall.

Zimmerman 33 44 -- 77

Little Falls 27 58 -- 85

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 4, Jaxon Janski 30, Beau Thoma 27, Carter Gwost 12, Josiah Schultz 4, Morgan Whitford 2, Brayden Jordan 2, Gabe Shanoff 4. FG 30-63 (48%), FT 18-23 (78%). 3-point 7-17 (41%). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 11-4. Next: at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Pillager 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 42

HINCKLEY — Christian Hooge registered 23 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Pillager Huskies to a 67-42 Section 7-2A victory over the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Of Hooge’s 23 points, four of those came on two dunks.

Gabriel Parrish added 18 points and Elijah Miller scored 12 for Pillager.

Hinckley-Finlayson 12 30 -- 42

Pillager 30 37 -- 67

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Cyliss LaFave 12, Chase Klar 2, Seth Olson 7, Griffin Stiel 2, Peyton Ammerman 6, Levi Degerstrom 9, Everett Ausmus 2, Ty Westrum 2. FG 15-59 (25%), FT 6-7 (86%). 3-point 6-23 (26%).

PILLAGER

Jakob Knosalla 1, Jacob Klinghagen 2, Christian Hooge 23, Braden Hoffer 2, Gabriel Parrish 18, Elijah Miller 12, Parker Schaefer 5, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 2. FG 24-72 (33%), FT 15-27 (56%). 3-point 4-10 (40%). Overall: 6-9. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Swanville 68, Verndale 40

SWANVILLE — Shawn Schmitz scored a team-high 22 points in a 68-40 non-conference loss for the Verndale Pirates to the Swanville Bulldogs Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Swanville 35 33 -- 68

Verndale 23 17 -- 40

SWANVILLE

Lucas Miller 28, Hunter Moore 17, Nick Kedrowski 2, Reese Johannes 1, Riley Johannes 3, Brody Kircher 6, Parker Schultz 14. FT 11-17 (65%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 22, Tyce Russell 4, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 2, Carter White 3. FT 2-6 (33%). Overall: 5-11. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Pelican Rapids 69,

Wadena-Deer Creek 36

BERTHA — Teshe Loer tallied nine points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 69-36 to the Pelican Rapids Vikings Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pelican Rapids 30 39 -- 69

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 20 -- 36

PELICAN RAPIDS

Treyvon Benson 7, Channing Russman 3, Ethan Sjostrom 3, Charlie Larson 12, Tanner Tollerud 7, Hunter Williams 10, Tydan Marich 2, Brady Petznick 2, Jayden Ripley 2, Ian Fahje 10, Miguel Torres 11. FG 28-59 (47%), FT 4-12 (33%). 3-point 9-30 (30%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 7, Kobe Snyder 3, D’Andre Hammond 3, Tyson Barthel 3, Josiah Kallevig 3, Peyton Church 7, Nathaniel Peterson 1. FG 12-48 (25%), FT 7-17 (41%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 11-5. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65

AITKIN — Eli Christy’s 30 points led the Aitkin Gobblers in a 78-65 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Andrew Martinson added 13 points for the Gobblers.

Detroit Lakes 33 45 -- 78

Aitkin 32 33 -- 65

DETROIT LAKES

Tyler Bye 4, Ethan Carrier 3, Devon Berg 17, Mason Omberg 2, Oliver Quam 15, Mason Carrier 24, Brandton Marsh 9, Reed Henderson 2, Blake Brandt 2. FT 8-10 (80%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 30, Braedyn Smith 8, Andrew Martinson 13, Alex Palm 7, Breckyn Willams 3, Isaac Asmus 4. FT 15-16 (94%). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 6-11. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Milaca 122, Pierz 64

PIERZ — Noah Oberfeld scored 22 points and Euguen Skiba added 19 for the Pierz Pioneers in a 122-64 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Milaca Wolves Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Milaca 122

Pierz 64

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 2, Joey Stuckmayer 1, Kyle Winscher 4, Kirby Fischer 8, Jonathan Cheney 2, Noah Oberfeld 22, Eugene Skiba 19, Cummings 6. FG 23-60 (38%), FT 13-18 (72%). 3-point 5-26 (19%). Conference: 0-7. Overall: 6-11. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Woodcrest 58, Lake Region 43

MINNEAPOLIS — Trey Ogren finished with 20 points and Damian Craig chipped in eight as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost to Woodcrest 58-43 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday, Jan. 31

Woodcrest 58

Lake Region 43

LAKE REGION