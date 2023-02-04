Area Boys Basketball: Rangers hold off Cardinals second-half surge

CROSBY — Jordan Mount and Joseph Stokman both finished with 21 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 69-64 Mid-State Conference victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Friday, Feb. 3.

James Stokman added five rebounds and five assists, while Mount dished out five assists. Joey Ringhand scored 10 points and Will Meyer added nine for the 13-4 Rangers.

Hunter Miller led Staples-Motley with 22 points and Avandre Brandt scored 14.

Staples-Motley 28 36 -- 64

Crosby-Ironton 40 29 -- 69

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 22, Lucas Brownell 3, Alex Schultz 9, Dakota Hennagir 2, Avandre Brandt 14, Grant Bestland 6, Elijah Claussen 2, Eli Rutten 6. FG 24-59 (40%), FT 8-10 (80%), 8-26 (31%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 7-10. Next: hosts Pillager 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 2, Jordan Mount 21, James Stokman 21, Joseph Ringhand 10, Noah Larson 9, Will Meyer 6. FG 25-56 (44%), FT 10-17 (59%), 8-27 (30%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 13-4. Next: at Moose Lake-Willow River 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 17 points paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 63-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Feb. 3.

Grant Loge tallied 15 points and Eli Laposky added 14.

Isaac Asmus led the Gobblers with nine points.

Aitkin 9 12 -- 21

Pequot Lakes 37 26 -- 63

AITKIN

Eli Christy 1, Braedyn Smith 3, Ryan Alexander 3, Alex Palm 5, Isaac Asmus 9. FT 3-5 (60%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 14, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 15, Ethan Quale 3, Dalton Anderson 3, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 8-13 (62%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 10-5. Next: at Esko 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Little Falls 62, Milaca 57

MILACA — Beau Thoma’s team-high 32 points led the Little Falls Flyers in a 62-57 win over the Milaca Wolves in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.

The Flyers shot 45% from the field and improved to 13-4 overall.

Milaca 31 26 -- 57

Little Falls 23 39 -- 62

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 6, Jaxon Janski 5, Ben Knopik 4, Beau Thoma 32, Carter Gwost 7, Brayden Jordan 6, Gabe Shanoff 2. FG 21-47 (45%), FT 15-30 (50%). 3-point 5-15 (33%). Conference: 6-3. Overall: 13-4. Next: at Rocori 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Lake Region 74, Victory Christian 59

ST. FRANCIS — Trey Ogren tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Lake Region Christian Hornets defeated Victory Christian 74-59 in the opening round of the St. Francis Tournament Friday, Feb. 3.

Lake Region’s Soren Benson finished with 23 points and Damian Craig collected 14 rebounds to go with eight points.

Victory Christian 32 27 – 59

Lake Region 42 32 – 74

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 30, Soren Benson 23, Myles Peterson 1, Danny Goodwin 8, Joe Wiedell 4, Damian Craig 8. FG 24-60 (40%), FT 19-24 (79.2%). 3-point 7-23 (30.4%). Overall: 8-8. Next: Semifinals of St. Francis Tournament 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Foley 60, Pierz 44

PIERZ — Jonathan Chaney recorded 13 points and Kirby Fischer added 10 points as the Pierz Pioneers fell 60-44 to the Foley Falcons in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.

Foley 60

Pierz 44

PIERZ