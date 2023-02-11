99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Basketball: Wolverines top Pillager by 10

Four boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 10.

By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 09:50 PM
WADENA — Peyton Church finished with 24 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 68-58 Park Region Conference win over the Pillager Huskies Friday, Feb. 10.

Nathaniel Peterson added 12 points as the Wolverines swept the season series with Pillager. WDC defeated the Huskies 77-70 in overtime Jan. 13.

The Huskies were led by Christian Hooge’s 20 points. Elijah Miller and Justin Anderson each scored 13.

Pillager 30 28 -- 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 37 31 -- 68

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 2, Christian Hooge 20, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 8, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 13. FG 26-63 (39%), FT 4-9 (44%). 3-point 2-13 (15%). Conference: 6-6. Overall: 10-10. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 5, Kobe Snyder 6, Isaac Hamann 7, Josiah Kallevig 5, Peyton Church 24, Nathaniel Peterson 12. FG 27-60 (45%), FT 9-22 (40%). 3-point 5-21 (23%). Conference: 9-2. Overall: 13-6. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Pequot Lakes 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge’s 18 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots to their sixth-straight win in a 45-35 victory over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday, Feb. 10

Gavin Kennen added 12 points and Eli Laposky totaled 10 as the Patriots improved to 13-5 overall.

Cathedral 22 13 -- 35

Pequot Lakes 17 28 -- 45

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Alex Schroeder 3, Emanuel Kutzera 18, Maxwell Pfeiffer 7, Jacob Voth 1, Zachary Stolzenberg 6. FT 8-11 (73%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 12, Grant Loge 18, Brayden Spiczka 2. FT 10-18 (56%). Overall: 13-5.

Bertha-Hewitt 63, Verndale 51

BERTHA — Shawn Schmitz scored 20 points for the Verndale Pirates in a 63-51 loss to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 10.

The Bears also defeated the Pirates 53-52 Jan. 13.

Bertha-Hewitt 25 38 -- 63

Verndale 20 31 -- 51

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 13, Zane Guderjahn 1, Brady Rach 24, Logan Christenson 2, Titus Eckel 14, Zachary Baumgartner 5, Brendan Adams 6. FT 9-12 (75%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 20, Tyce Russell 7, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 3, Torii Hagen 6, Carter White 9, Connor Schmitz 2, Trenton Londo 3. FT 3-9 (33%). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 6-14. Next: at Henning 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

