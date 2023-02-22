Area Boys Basketball: Big second half lifts Verndale

VERNDALE — Jaden Schulke recorded 20 points as the Verndale Pirates defeated the New York Mills Eagles 61-53 in a Park Region Conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Shawn Schmitz finished with 13 points for the Pirates while Carter White tallied 12.

New York Mills 26 27 – 53

Verndale 22 39 – 61

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 5, Brayden Ehnert 10, Braxton Ehnert 3, Finn Roder 5, Teagan Lausten 16, Sam Kopveiler 12, Rowland Dykhoff 2. FG 17-41 (41%), FT 16-23 (70%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 13, Tyce Russell 6, Jaden Schulke 20, Torii Hagen 5, Carter White 12, Corby Kern 3, Connor Schmitz 2. FG 21-51 (41%), FT 12-23 (52%). 3-point 7-21 (33%). Conference: 4-9. Overall: 7-15. Next: at Ashby 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Pequot Lakes 68, Bemidji 57

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge and Gavin Kennen each finished with 19 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 68-57 non-conference victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Eli Laposky added nine points for the Patriots who improved to 16-5 this season.

Bemidji 27 30 – 57

Pequot Lakes 35 33 – 68

BEMIDJI

Ethan Biehn 9, Quinten Yeung 10, Dawson Lish 4, Jaxon Bocschee 9, Isaac Severts 12, Matthew Matheney 11, Braden Luksik 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 9, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 19, Grant Loge 19, Conner Quale 6, Brayden Spiczka 7, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. Overall: 16-5. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Pillager 60, Menahga 46

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Pillager Huskies defeated the Menahga Braves 60-46 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Parker Schaefer’s 16 points led the Huskies in scoring. Eli Miller added 13 points and Gabe Parrish chipped in 11.

Menahga 24 22 – 46

Pillager 31 29 – 60

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 1, Knaylor Howard 9, Brayden Aho 11, Bodie Berttunen 14, Carder Jettmann 5, Blaise Anderson 3, Isaiah Usher 3. FG 17-53 (32%), FT 6-17 (35%). 3-point 6-21 (29%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 14, Gabriel Parrish 11, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 16, Kaden Imdieke 6. FG 19-61 (31%), FT 19-24 (79%). 3-point 3-16 (19%). Conference: 8-6. Overall: 12-11. Next: hosts Pierz 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 53

SEBEKA — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kobe Snyder registered 16 points for the Wolverines as they bested the Sebeka Trojans 76-53 Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Peyton Church and Teshe Loer each added 12 points for the Wolverines in the Park Region Conference game.

Sebeka 32 31 – 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 45 31 – 76

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 12, Zackaryas Thornton 5, Christian Berg 10, Trevin Lee 2, Max Lake 11, Brody Connor 11, Gabriel Clark 2. FG 20-52 (38%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 7-23 (30%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 12, Lyrik Haug 7, Kobe Snyder 16, Isaac Hamann 5, D’Andre Hammond 2, Josiah Kallevig 6, Peyton Church 12, Phillip Ross 6, Nathaniel Peterson 10. FG 31-70 (44%), FT 7-14 (50%). 3-point 7-24 (29%). Conference: 11-2. Overall: 15-6. Next: hosts Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Pine River-Backus 74,

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss recorded 24 points to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 74-47 Northland Conference win over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Andrew Bueckers put in 18 points and Jared Hamilton 14 for PRB in the win.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 27 20 — 47

Pine River-Backus 29 45 — 74

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Joseph Bieloh 3, Andrew Deegan , Eli Pfeiffer , Parker Brock 13, Isaiah Agard , Jalen Sayers , Blake Watson 3, Joseph Tande 6, Vinny Pederson 4, Caleb Crow , Gavin Oelschlager 8, Carter Nelson 2, Niko Morrow 8.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 9, Irvin Tulenchik 8, Burke Netland 1, Jared Hamilton 14, Andrew Bueckers 18, Rian Struss 24. Conference: 7-4. Overall: 15-7. Next: hosts Northome 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Esko 62, Crosby-Ironton 57

CROSBY — James Stokman finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 62-57 Section 7-2A loss to the Esko Eskomos Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Will Meyer added 12 points and Noah Larson grabbed 10 boards to go with seven points, three steals and three assists for C-I, which shot 11-of-12 (91%) from the free throw line.

Esko 28 34 -- 62

Crosby-Ironton 34 23 -- 57

ESKO

Carter Zezulka 3, Makoi Perich 11, Sam Haugen 3, Dalton Spindler 20, Cuinn Berger 15, Braedyn Male 10. FG 22-48 (45%), FT 10-16 (62%). 3-point 8-18 (44%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 3, Jordan Mount 5, James Stokman 23, Joseph Ringhand 7, Noah Larson 7, Will Meyer 12. FG 19-53 (35%), FT 11-12 (91%). 3-point 8-19 (42%). Overall: 13-9. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Cathedral 55, Little Falls 51

ST. CLOUD — Beau Thoma recorded 24 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 55-51 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Jaxon Janski added 12 points for Little Falls.

Cathedral 27 28 — 55

Little Falls 24 27 — 51

LITTLE FALLS

Jaxon Janski 12, Ben Knopik 4, Beau Thoma 24, Carter Gwost 3, Brayden Jordan 5. FG 19-53 (35.8%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 7-25 (28%). Conference: 7-5. Overall: 14-10. Next: hosts Albany 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Aitkin 80, Proctor 52

PROCTOR — The Aitkin Gobblers recorded an 80-52 Section 7-2A victory over the Proctor Rails Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The win moves Aiktin to 7-17 overall and 3-8 in the section. The Gobblers host Rush City Thursday, Feb. 23.