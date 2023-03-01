Area Boys Basketball: 2nd half lifts Patriots over Aitkin

AITKIN — Eli Laposky dropped 21 points with 14 coming in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 65-54 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Gavin Kennen finished with 15 points followed by Grant Loge’s 11 and Conner Quale’s 10. Qualie scored eight of his 10 in the second half as Pequot turned a one-point halftime advantage into an 11-point victory.

Eli Christy led the Gobblers with 20 points followed by Braedyn Smith’s 13.

Pequot Lakes 29 36 -- 65

Aitkin 28 26 -- 54

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 21, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 15, Grant Loge 11, Conner Quale 10, Brayden Spiczka 6. FT 12-20 (60%). Conference: 8-1. Overall: 20-5. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 20, Braedyn Smith 13, Andrew Martinson 2, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 5, Nathan Price 2, Isaac Asmus 8. FT 7-10 (70%).Conference: 4-4. Overall: 10-14. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Crosby-Ironton 59, Staples-Motley 47

STAPLES — James Stokman recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 59-47 Mid-State Conference victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Will Meyer added 10 points and six rebounds followed by Joey Ringhand’s nine points and Jordan Mount’s eight.

S-M received 18 points from Isaiah Schultz and 15 from freshman Avandre Brandt.

Staples-Motley 27 20 -- 47

Crosby-Ironton 21 38 -- 59

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Schultz 18, Eli Rutten 6, Dakota Hennagir 5, Avandre Brandt 15, Grant Bestland 3. FG 18-42 (43%), FT 8-17 (47%). 3-point 3-14 (21%). Conference: 2-7. Overall: 9-15. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 7, Jordan Mount 8, James Stokman 19, Joseph Ringhand 9, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 10. FG 21-46 (45%), FT 7-11 (63%). 3-point 10-25 (40%). Conference: 5-4. Overall: 16-9. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Pillager 70, Moose Lake-Willow River 53

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Pillager Huskies to their ninth win in their last 11 games with a 70-53 victory over Section 7-2A opponent Moose Lake-Willow River Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Parker Schaefer scored 19 points and Elijah Miller posted 14 for the 14-11 Huskies.

MLWR 36 17 -- 53

Pillager 33 37 -- 70

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Owen Loew 4, Jayden Alleman 2, Luke Dewey 9, Nolan Nelson 10, Jimmy Walker 9, Eli Youngs 3, Adam Neumann 16. FG 19-70 (27%), FT 9-19 (47%). 3-point 2-23 (8%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 30, Gabriel Parrish 5, Elijah Miller 14, Parker Schaefer 19, Justin Anderson 2. FG 30-55 (55%), FT 10-16 (62%). 3-point 2-6 (33%). Overall: 14-11. Next: hosts Osakis 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Frazee 58

FRAZEE — Petyon Church’s 17 points led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 66-58 non-conference victory over the Frazee Hornets Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Teshe Loer added 16 points and Phillip Ross chipped in 11 for the 17-7 Wolverines.

Frazee 29 29 -- 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 35 -- 66

FRAZEE

Asher Blaine 16, Adam Vigen 13, Kale Ovsak 4, Alex Helmers 8, Nathan Longfors 2, Carter Sonnenberg 13, Zachar Longfors 2. FG 26-60 (43%), FT 1-2 (50%). 3-point 5-22 (22%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 16, Lyrik Haug 9, Kobe Snyder 6, Josiah Kallevig 2, Peyton Church 17, Phillip Ross 11, Nathaniel Peterson 5. FG 25-47 (53%), FT 11-13 (84%). 3-point 5-18 (27%). Overall: 17-7. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Foley 76, Little Falls 67

FOLEY — Carter Gwost led the Little Falls Flyers with 18 points and Beau Thoma added 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-67 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jaxon Janski added 12 points for the Flyers, who suffered a slow start trailing 33-22 at the half.

Foley 33 43 -- 76

Little Falls 22 45 -- 67

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 5, Jaxon Janski 12, Beau Thoma 18, Carter Gwost 19, Josiah Schultz 4, Brayden Jordan 3, Gabe Shanoff 4, Elijah Schultz 2. FG 27-67 (40.3%), FT 8-13 (61.5%). 3-point 5-27 (18.5%). Conference: 7-7. Overall: 14-12.

St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Pierz 58

PIERZ — Noah Oberfeld paced the Pierz Pioneers with 18 points in a 75-58 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Joey Stuckmayer struck for 14 points and Kirby Fischer scored 13 for Pierz.

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 4, Joey Stuckmayer 14, Kirby Fischer 13, Jonathan Cheney 4, Noah Oberfeld 18, Eugene Skiba 2.. FG 22-66 (33%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 6-32 (18%). Conference: 0-12. Overall: 6-18. Next: at Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Nevis 68, Pine River-Backus 56

NEVIS — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 68-56 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jared Hamilton tallied 14 and Irvin Tulenchik added 12 for PRB.

Nevis 33 35 -- 68

Pine River-Backus 23 33 -- 56

NEVIS

Austin Ahrendt 10, Deavn Lindow 15, Joe Houchin 2, Christian Moe 7, John Paul Benson 17, Spencer Lindow 7, Alex Lester 12. FT 25-36 (69%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 12, Jared Hamilton 14, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 4, Carson Travis 5, Kayden Witt 2. FT 6-10 (60%). Conference: 8-5. Overall: 16-8. Next: hosts Northome/Kelliher 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

LPGE 68, Verndale 57

LONG PRAIRIE — Jaden Schulke’s 21 points weren’t enough as the Verndale Pirates suffered a 68-57 non-conference loss to the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Verndale enjoyed a 32-21 halftime advantage, but then foul trouble struck the Pirates.

Shawn Schmitz added 18 points and Carter White scored 13 for Verndale.

LPGE 21 47 -- 68

Verndale 32 25 -- 57

LPGE

Tye Urman 21, Salvador Orozco 6, Korbin Lowe 12, Boston Mitzel 3, David Liebsch 26. FT 23-37 (62%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 18, Jeremy Haskin 3, Jaden Schulke 21, Torii Hagen 2, Carter White 13. FT 13-16 (81%). Overall: 8-18. Next: hosts Lake Park-Audubon 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Owatonna 57, Lake Region 47

PLYMOUTH — Soren Benson finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the No. 4 seeded Lake Region Christian Hornets who were upset 57-47 by No. 5 seeded Owatonna in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Trey Ogren added 11 points and Joseph Bostrom tallied nine points, nine boards, four assists and three steals for Lake Region.

Owatonna 24 33 -- 57

Lake Region 27 20 -- 47

LAKE REGION