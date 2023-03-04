Area Boys Basketball: Schultz shoots S-M past Aitkin

STAPLES —Isaiah Schutz dropped 25 points on the Aitkin Gobblers to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to a 54-46 Mid-State Conference victory Friday, March 3.

Eli Rutten added 10 points for the Cardinals.

Aitkin was led by Andrew Martinson’s 20 points.

Staples-Motley 29 25 -- 54

Aitkin 25 21 -- 46

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 5, Lucas Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 25, Eli Rutten 10, Dakota Hennagir 2, Avandre Brandt 5, Grant Bestland 5. FT 6-12 (50%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 10-15. Next: in Section 7-2A Opening Round 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

AITKIN

Braedyn Smith,4 Andrew Martinson 20,Ryan Alexander 5, Breckyn Willams 3, Nathan Price 7, Isaac Asmus 7. FT 5-9 (56%). Conference: 4-5. Overall: 10-15. Next: in Section 7-2A Opening Round 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

Pequot Lakes 75, Park Rapids 46

PEQUOT LAKES — Eleven different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored in a 75-46 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, March 3.

Grant Loge led the Patriots with 18 points followed by 17 from Gavin Kennen.

Pequot finished the conference season 9-1 and went 21-5 overall. Section 7-2A playoffs will begin Tuesday, March 7

Park Rapids 14 32 -- 46

Pequot Lakes 31 44 -- 75

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 15, Blake Morris 2, Cory Johnson 7, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 15, Ryan Carroll 11. FT 12-15 (80%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 8, Clay Erickson 9, Riggs Magnuson 4, Bryar Nordby 5, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 18, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 4. FT 2-3 (66%). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 21-5. Next: in Section 7-2A Opening Round 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

Pine River-Backus 69, Swanville 60

SWANVILLE — Rian Struss recorded 22 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 69-60 non-conference victory over the Swanville Bulldogs Friday, March 3.

Irvin Tulenchik scored 13 points and Jared Hamilton added 12 to help the Tigers finish the regular season with a 17-8 overall record.

The Tigers and Section 5-1A will seed Saturday for the upcoming playoffs, which will likely start on Thursday, March 9 for PRB.

Swanville 30 30 -- 60

Pine River-Backus 40 29 -- 69

SWANVILLE

Lucas Miller 27, Hunter Moore 6, Nick Kedrowski 2, Reese Johannes 2, Blake Crandell 6, Brody Kircher 7, Parker Schultz 8.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 13, Jared Hamilton 12, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 22, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 6. FT 13-25 (52%). Overall: 17-8. Next: in West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Verndale 50, Lake Park-Audubon 45

VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz scored 16 points and Carter White added 15 as the Verndale Pirates ended the regular season with a 50-45 victory over the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders Friday, March 3.

It was Schmitz and White who went 4-for-4 from the line down the stretch to seal the victory, which improved Verndale to 9-17 overall.

Jaden Schulke added 13 points for the Pirates.

Lake Park-Audubon 21 24 -- 45

Verndale 26 24 -- 50

LAKE PARK-AUDUBON

Teigan Bjerke 11, Carter Minske 2, Marc Pederson 6, Tyson Nerdahl 3, Colby Poegel 23. FG 15-47 (32%), FT 13-23 (57%). 3-point 2-18 (11%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 16, Tyce Russell 2, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 13, Torii Hagen 2, Carter White 15,. FG 15-39 (38%), FT 14-21 (67%). 3-point 6-17 (35%). Overall: 9-17. Next: in the Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

Wadena-Deer Creek 69,

Parkers Prairie 61

WADENA —Kobe Snyder finished with 17 points and eight steals to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 69-61 non-conference victory over the Parkers Prairie Panthers Friday, March 3.

Peyton Church scored 18 points followed by Teshe Loer’s 16 points for W-DC which finishes the regular season 19-7. Section 8-2A will seed Sunday and open postseason play Thursday, March 9.

Parkers Prairie 27 34 -- 61

Wadena-Deer Creek 37 22 -- 69

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Dylan Debilzen 5, Ryder Ashbaugh 5, Hunter Holte 7, Mason Arens 9, Ross Kortenbusch 3, Cohen Noska 10, Benjamin Harrington 21, Caden DeBoer 1. FG 25-48 (52%), FT 2-4 (50%). 3-point 9-19 (47%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 16, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 17, Isaac Hamann 7, Josiah Kallevig 2, Peyton Church 18, Phillip Ross 3, Nathaniel Peterson 4. FG 24-53 (45 %), FT 13-21 (61%). 3-point 8-18 (44%). Overall: 19-7. Next: in Section 8-2A Opening Round 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Lake Region 52, Fourth Baptist 43

PLYMOUTH — Joseph Bostrom recorded 15 points and eight steals as the No. 4 seeded Lake Region Christian Hornets clamped down on defense to secure a 52-43 victory over No. 6 seeded Fourth Baptist in the consolation championship of the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools Friday, March 3.

Down by as many as six points, the Hornets tied the game at 43-43 with two minutes remaining. Lake Region then scored the game’s final nine points to secure the win.

Soren Benson finished with 14 points and five steals. Trey Ogren added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ogren was named to the All-MACS First Team. Benson and Damian Craig were all-conference honorable mention selections.

Fourth Baptist 26 17 -- 43

Lake Region 23 29 -- 52

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 12, Soren Benson 14, Joseph Bostrom 15, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 7, Brody Kovatovich 2. FG 19-56 (33.9%), FT 9-18 (50%). 3-point 5-18 (27.8%).

Milaca 86, Pierz 60

MILACA — Eugene Skiba finished with 18 points for the Pierz Pioneers in an 86-60 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Milaca Wolves Friday, March 3.

Noah Oberfeld tallied 12 points and Joey Stuckmayer scoured 11 for the Pioneers.

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 11, Kirby Fischer 5, Nathan Cekalla 6, Noah Oberfeld 12, Eugene Skiba 18, Garrett Cummings 1, Sean Holmes 6. FG 23-63 (36%), FT 8-15 (53%). 3-point 5-19 (26 %). Conference: 0-14. Overall: 6-20. Next: in Section 7-2A Opening Round 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

Osakis 86, Pillager 67

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Pillager Huskies in their 86-67 loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Friday, March 3.

Eli Miller scored 20 points in the loss for Pillager.

Osakis 40 46 — 86

Pillager 33 34 — 67

OSAKIS

Steward Jones 11, Ben Berger 16, Seth Staloch 3, Isaac Maddock 15, Kyle Mages 26, Andrew Imdieke 3, Mekai Hoelscher 12. FG 37-58 (55%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 11-28 (39.2%).

PILLAGER