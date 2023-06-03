Area Baseball: Raiders remain alive in 5-1A

BERTHA — Connor Schmitz went 2-2 with a double and four RBIs to help his own cause and lead the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders to a 14-4 victory over Laporte Friday, June 2, in the Section 5-1A loser’s bracket.

Schmitz pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs with four strikeouts.

Kobe Hinzmann doubled twice for the Raiders who advance to play Ogilvie 5 p.m. Monday, June 5, in Pierz.

Laporte 4 7 2

BHV 14 9 2

WP: Connor Schmitz. LP: Tyler Stiner. 2B: BHV-Kobe Hinzmann 2, Connor Schmitz. Overall: BHV 6-16. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale vs. Ogilvie in Section 5-1A Loser’s Bracket at Pierz 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 5.

Sebeka 11, PRB 2

SEBEKA — Irvin Tulenchik tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Pine River-Backus Tigers during an 11-2 loss in the West Subsection 5-1A final Friday, June 2.

Nigel DeSanto went 2-3 and Rian Struss walked three times and scored a run. Chance Abraham also drove in a run for the Tigers.

Tulenchik was tagged with the loss. He struck out three, but walked six and allowed five runs on five hits.

PRB 2 4 0

Sebeka 11 11 0