Sports | Prep
|
Area Boys Basketball: Aitkin and Pierz set to meet in Quarterbacks Club Holiday Final

5 Boys basketball teams were in action Dec. 28

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 09:38 PM
Share
AITKIN — Braedyn Smith poured in 26 points to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 75-28 victory over the Mille Lacs Raiders in the opening round of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Aitkin held Mille Lacs to four first-half points.

Breckyn Williams added 11 points and Isaac Asmus scored eight for the Gobblers who will advance to the championship game of the tournament.

Mille Lacs 4 24 — 28

Aitkin 43 32 — 75

MILLE LACS

Pederson 2, Gallian 6, Remer 8, Haggberg 12. FT 4-9 (44%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 8, Tyson Sjodin 3, Braedyn Smith 26, Andrew Martinson 6, Ryan Alexander 1, Alex Palm 7, Breckyn Willams 11, Nathan Price 2, Thomas Speed 3, Isaac Asmus 8. FT 3-7 (43%). Overall: 2-3. Next: Aitkin vs. Pierz in championship game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Pierz 79, Greenway 36

AITKIN — Noah Oberfeld scored 18 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they defeated the Greenway Raiders 79-36 in the opening round of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Eugene Skiba was the other Pioneer in double figures as he finished with 10 points.

Greenway 36

Pierz 79

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 6, Joey Stuckmayer 6, Kyle Winscher 8, Kirby Fischer 5, Austin Pawlu 2, Jonathan Cheney 9, Nathan Solinger 2, Noah Oberfeld 18, Eugene Skiba 10, Ben Barclay 6, Sean Holmes 5. FG 32-77 (41%), FT 10-13 (76%). 3-point 5-21 (23%). Overall: 4-1. Next: Pierz vs. Aitkin in the championship game of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51

PEQUOT LAKES — Eli Laposky tallied 29 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 81-51 in the opening round of the Wheaties Memorial Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Grant Loge recorded 20 points for the Patriots while Gavin Kennen added 16 as Pequot will now face Mora in the championship game.

Rock Ridge 22 29 – 51

Pequot Lakes 48 33 – 81

ROCK RIDGE

Indy Romero 3, Carter Maves 4, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krampotich 5, Zane Lokken 4, Aaron Spry 1, Max Williams 4, Noah Mitchell 7, Grant Hansen 13, Jalen Miskwitz 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 29, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 16, Grant Loge 20, Brayden Spiczka 5, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 1. Overall: 5-0. Next: Pequot Lakes vs. Mora in Wheaties Memorial Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Staples-Motley 85, Lake of the Woods 43

WALKER — Isaac Schultz finished with 30 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they defeated Lake of the Woods Bears 85-43 in the opening round of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Alex Schultz and Grant Bestland each recorded 12 points for the Cardinals while Lucas Brownell chipped in 11.

Lake of the Woods 17 26 – 43

Staples-Motley 50 35 – 85

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 2, Lucas Brownell 11, Isaiah Schultz 30, Alex Schultz 12, Dakota Hennagir 7, Avandre Brandt 6, Grant Bestland 12, Elijah Claussen 5. Overall: 3-2. Next: Second Round in WHA Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Breck 80, Crosby-Ironton 39

CROSBY — James Stokman scored 16 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they lost 80-39 to the Breck Mustangs Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the second round of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.

Breck 45 35 – 80

Crosby-Ironton 20 19 – 39

BRECK

Miles Newton 4, Hanif Muhammed 21, DeAngelo Dungey 4, JP Musoke 13, Waziri Lawal 4, Will Walker III 9, Muaath Muhammed 2, Carter Steinbeck 6, Kevin Armstrong II 17.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 2, James Stokman 16, Joseph Ringhand 8, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 2, Will Meyer 9. Overall: 4-2. Next: vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe in third round of Holiday Tournament 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

By Dispatch staff report
