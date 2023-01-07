99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Aitkin clips Pillager by 2

Seven area boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 6.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 10:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — Eli Christy scored 17 points to lead Aitkin to a 49-47 win over Pillager in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 6

Braedyn Smith added 16 points for the Gobblers

Parker Schaefer led Pillager with 17 points. Christian Hooge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Elijah Miller totaled 13 points.

Pillager 21 26 -- 47

Aitkin 31 18 -- 49

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 16, Gabriel Parrish 1, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 17. FG 16-65 (24%), FT 14-19 (74%). 3-point 1-8 (13%). Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 17, Braedyn Smith 16, Andrew Martinson 2, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 8, Isaac Asmus 2. FG 16-46 (35%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 6-13 (46%). Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Barnum 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Pequot Lakes 69, Pierz 49

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 69-49 win over Pierz in a Section 7-2A showdown Friday, Jan. 6.

Eli Laposky finished with 18 points and Brayden Spiczka added 10 as the Patriots improved to 6-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz was led by Noah Oberfeld’s 16 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10. Jonathan Cheney secured eight rebounds.

Pierz 49

Pequot Lakes 69

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 5, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 10, Caden Knutson 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 8-11 (72%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 18, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 5, Brayden Spiczka 10, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 15-20 (75%). Overall: 6-1. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Pine River-Backus 66, Verndale 27

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers’ 17 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 66-27 win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Jan. 6.

Tate Norman and Kayden Witt each added 11 points for the Tigers.

Shawn Schmitz led Verndale with nine points.

Verndale 13 14 -- 27

Pine River-Backus 34 32 -- 66

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 9, Tyce Russell 4, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 6, Carter White 2, Corby Kern 2, Connor Schmitz 2. Overall: 1-5. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 11, Burke Netland 3, Jared Hamilton 4, Andrew Bueckers 17, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 11, Kayden Witt 2. Overall: 4-3. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Cathedral 37, Little Falls 29

LITTLE FALLS — Brayden Jordan scored a team-high nine points and Beau Thoma grabbed 10 rebounds as the Little Falls Flyers fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 37-29 in Granite Ridge Conference play Friday, Jan 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cathedral 13 24 -- 37

Little Falls 16 13 -- 29

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

FG 10-41 (24%), FT 13-26 (50%). 3-point 4-21 (19%).

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 2, Jaxon Janski 7, Beau Thoma 8, Carter Gwost 1, Brayden Jordan 9, Elijah Schultz 2. FG 11-54 (20%), FT 5-6 (83%). 3-point 2-27 (7%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-2. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get back to winning ways
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Stars shine brighter than Lightning
The Northern Lakes Lightning faced River Lakes Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gavin Hoelzel
Prep
Alpine Skiing: Warrior boys ski to 1st
The Brainerd Warriors competed at Powder Ridge Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 06, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike nine times against DL
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report