Area Boys Basketball: Aitkin clips Pillager by 2

AITKIN — Eli Christy scored 17 points to lead Aitkin to a 49-47 win over Pillager in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 6

Braedyn Smith added 16 points for the Gobblers

Parker Schaefer led Pillager with 17 points. Christian Hooge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Elijah Miller totaled 13 points.

Pillager 21 26 -- 47

Aitkin 31 18 -- 49

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 16, Gabriel Parrish 1, Elijah Miller 13, Parker Schaefer 17. FG 16-65 (24%), FT 14-19 (74%). 3-point 1-8 (13%). Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 17, Braedyn Smith 16, Andrew Martinson 2, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 8, Isaac Asmus 2. FG 16-46 (35%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 6-13 (46%). Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Barnum 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Pequot Lakes 69, Pierz 49

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 69-49 win over Pierz in a Section 7-2A showdown Friday, Jan. 6.

Eli Laposky finished with 18 points and Brayden Spiczka added 10 as the Patriots improved to 6-1 overall.

Pierz was led by Noah Oberfeld’s 16 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10. Jonathan Cheney secured eight rebounds.

Pierz 49

Pequot Lakes 69

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 5, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 10, Caden Knutson 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 18-53 (33%), FT 8-11 (72%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: 4-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 18, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 5, Brayden Spiczka 10, River Sommerness 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 15-20 (75%). Overall: 6-1. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Pine River-Backus 66, Verndale 27

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers’ 17 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 66-27 win over the Verndale Pirates Friday, Jan. 6.

Tate Norman and Kayden Witt each added 11 points for the Tigers.

Shawn Schmitz led Verndale with nine points.

Verndale 13 14 -- 27

Pine River-Backus 34 32 -- 66

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 9, Tyce Russell 4, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 6, Carter White 2, Corby Kern 2, Connor Schmitz 2. Overall: 1-5. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 11, Burke Netland 3, Jared Hamilton 4, Andrew Bueckers 17, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 11, Kayden Witt 2. Overall: 4-3. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Cathedral 37, Little Falls 29

LITTLE FALLS — Brayden Jordan scored a team-high nine points and Beau Thoma grabbed 10 rebounds as the Little Falls Flyers fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 37-29 in Granite Ridge Conference play Friday, Jan 6.

Cathedral 13 24 -- 37

Little Falls 16 13 -- 29

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

FG 10-41 (24%), FT 13-26 (50%). 3-point 4-21 (19%).

LITTLE FALLS