Area Boys Basketball: Big 2nd half propels Rangers over Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Jordan Mount scored 20 points to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a come from behind Mid-State Conference victory over Park Rapids 68-64 Saturday, Feb. 25.

Joe Ringhand added 12 points and James Stokman 10 for the Rangers in the win.

Park Rapids 36 28 — 64

Crosby-Ironton 23 45 — 68

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 12, Blake Morris 7, Cory Johnson 4, Mason Yliniemi 2, Noah Larson 28, Ryan Carroll 9.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 20, James Stokman 10, Joseph Ringhand 12, Ethan Millsop 6, Will Meyer 19. Conference: 4-4. Overall: 15-9. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ashby 48, Verndale 46

ASHBY — Shawn Schmits tallied 14 points for the Verndale Pirates in a 48-46 loss to the Ashby Arrows Saturday, Feb. 25.

Jaden Schulke scored 12 points and Carter White added 11 points for the Pirates.

Ashby 22 26 — 48

Verndale 21 25 — 46

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 14, Tyce Russell 3, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 12, Torii Hagen 4, Carter White 11. FT 11-18 (%). Overall: 8-16. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mora 66, Aitkin 36

MORA — Braedyn Smith scored 15 points in the Aitkin Gobblers 66-36 loss to the Mora Mustangs Saturday, Feb. 25.

Eli Christy added 11 points in the loss for Aitkin.

Mora 33 33 — 66

Aitkin 17 19 — 36

MORA

Cole Schwarzbauer 2, Joshua Heggernes 4, Dallas Fix 19, Jonah Smart 9, Gage Braiedy 17, Max Sampson 2, Madox Balmer 7, James Oslin 2, Jack Lind 2.

AITKIN