99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Basketball: Big 2nd half propels Rangers over Park Rapids

3 Boys basketball teams were in action Feb. 25

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 05:41 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Jordan Mount scored 20 points to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a come from behind Mid-State Conference victory over Park Rapids 68-64 Saturday, Feb. 25.

Joe Ringhand added 12 points and James Stokman 10 for the Rangers in the win.

Park Rapids 36 28 — 64

Crosby-Ironton 23 45 — 68

PARK RAPIDS

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Morris 12, Blake Morris 7, Cory Johnson 4, Mason Yliniemi 2, Noah Larson 28, Ryan Carroll 9.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 20, James Stokman 10, Joseph Ringhand 12, Ethan Millsop 6, Will Meyer 19. Conference: 4-4. Overall: 15-9. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ashby 48, Verndale 46

ASHBY — Shawn Schmits tallied 14 points for the Verndale Pirates in a 48-46 loss to the Ashby Arrows Saturday, Feb. 25.

Jaden Schulke scored 12 points and Carter White added 11 points for the Pirates.

Ashby 22 26 — 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Verndale 21 25 — 46

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 14, Tyce Russell 3, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 12, Torii Hagen 4, Carter White 11. FT 11-18 (%). Overall: 8-16. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mora 66, Aitkin 36

MORA — Braedyn Smith scored 15 points in the Aitkin Gobblers 66-36 loss to the Mora Mustangs Saturday, Feb. 25.

Eli Christy added 11 points in the loss for Aitkin.

Mora 33 33 — 66

ADVERTISEMENT

Aitkin 17 19 — 36

MORA

Cole Schwarzbauer 2, Joshua Heggernes 4, Dallas Fix 19, Jonah Smart 9, Gage Braiedy 17, Max Sampson 2, Madox Balmer 7, James Oslin 2, Jack Lind 2.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 11, Braedyn Smith 15, Ryan Alexander 3, Kody Kostick 3, Nathan Price 4. Overall: 10-13. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: WDC falls to Sauk Centre
February 26, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers reach section final with 3-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti
February 26, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 6 area wrestling going to state from Section 7-2A
February 26, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report