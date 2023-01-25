Area Boys Basketball: C-I tops Pioneers by 10

PIERZ — James Stokman’s 19 points and Will Meyer’s 16 paced the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 69-59 win over the Pierz Pioneers in a Section 7-2A battle Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Noah Larson tallied 11 points and 15 rebounds and Joseph Ringhand totaled 11 points.

Noah Oberfeld led the Pioneers with 21 points while Eugene Skiba tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Crosby-Ironton 30 39 -- 69

Pierz 23 36 -- 59

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 12, James Stokman 19, Joseph Ringhand 11, Noah Larson 11, Will Meyer 16. FG 21-52 (40%), FT 19-27 (70%). 3-point 8-25 (32%). Overall: 11-4. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 5, Kirby Fischer 7, Jonathan Cheney 2, Noah Oberfeld 21, Eugene Skiba 19, Cummings 5. FG 20-70 (28%), FT 14-22 (63%). 3-point 5-17 (29%). Overall: 6-8. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Pine River-Backus 70, Red Lake 68

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss finished with 25 points and Andrew Bueckers hit for 20 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers survived a Northland Conference matchup with Red Lake by winning 70-68 Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Red Lake 31 37 -- 68

Pine River-Backus 33 37 -- 70

RED LAKE

Brown 31, Bulio 9, G. Kingbird 15, Fox 9, Feather 2, W. Kingbird 4. FT 7-15 (47%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 7, Andrew Bueckers 20, Rian Struss 25, Carson Travis 12, Kayden Witt 2. FT 13-19 (68%). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 8-5. Next: hosts Nevis 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Verndale 34

VERNDALE — Teshe Loer scored 20 points to lead Wadena-Deer Creek to a 66-34 Park Region Conference win over the Verndale Pirates Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kobe Snyder added 14 points as 10 different Wolverines scored.

The Pirates were led by Jaden Schulke’s 10 points.

WDC 27 39 -- 66

Verndale 17 17 -- 34

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 20, Nickolas Briggs 2, Lyrik Haug 4, Emonie Hammond 4, Kobe Snyder 14, Isaac Hamann 2, Peyton Church 9, Connor Dutke 3, Nathaniel Peterson 4, Tyson Barthel 4. FG 23-54 (43%), FT 13-21 (62%). 3-point 7-21 (33%). Conference: 6-1. Overall: 10-3. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 8, Jeremy Haskin 1, Logan Dick 2, Jaden Schulke 10, Torii Hagen 6, Carter White 5, Connor Schmitz 2. FG 14-39 (36%), FT 5-7 (71%). 3-point 1-10 (10%). Conference: 1-6. Overall: 3-10. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Esko 87, Aitkin 42

ESKO — Andrew Martinson tallied 13 points for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell 87-42 to the Esko Eskomos in a Section 7-2A game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Esko 48 39 – 87

Aitkin 24 18 – 42

ESKO

Jacion Owens 6, Carter Zezulka 6, Makoi Perich 31, Sam Haugen 3, Zander Gabel 12, Dalton Spindler 5, Cuinn Berger 14, Braedyn Male 8, Isaac Sertich 2. FT 9-11 (81.8%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 8, Braedyn Smith 7, Andrew Martinson 13, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 3, Nathan Price 4, Parkin 1, Isaac Asmus 2. FT 8-11 (72.7%). Overall: 5-10. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Bertha-Hewitt 50, Pillager 48

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge recorded 22 points and Parker Schaefer added 12 as the Pillager Huskies lost 50-48 to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 30 – 50

Pillager 18 30 – 48

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 15, Zane Guderjahn 2, Brady Rach 20, Titus Eckel 8, Zachary Baumgartner 2, Brendan Adams 3. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 5-7 (71.4%). 3-point 3-11 (27.3%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 22, Braden Hoffer 1, Gabriel Parrish 5, Parker Schaefer 12, Justin Anderson 8. FG 20-59 (33.9%), FT 6-16 (37.5%). 3-point 2-11 (18.2%). Conference: 4-4. Overall: 5-8. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Browerville 67, Staples-Motley 58

BROWERVILLE — Hunter Miller scored a team-high 16 points and Dakota Hennagir finished with 12 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 67-58 loss to the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Isaiah Schultz totaled 11 points as the Cardinals fell to 6-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browerville 39 28 – 67

Staples-Motley 35 23 – 58

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Reidel 2, Hans Puck 15, Marshall Murch 3, Miquel Maloney 3, Parker Duncan 8, Dominic DeCock 21, Reed Webster 6. FT 6-9 (67%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY