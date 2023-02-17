Area Boys Basketball: Cards collect win over Pillager

PILLAGER — Isaiah Schiltz and Hunter Miller combined to score 53 of the 59 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they defeated the Pillager Huskies 59-49 in a Section 7-2A showdown Thursday, Feb. 16.

Schultz finished with 27 points and Miller scored 26 points for the Cardinals.

Eli Miller led the Huskies with 17 points while Christian Hooge posted 15 points.

Staples-Motley 33 26 – 59

Pillager 19 30 – 49

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 26, Isaiah Schultz 27, Eli Rutten 3, Avandre Brandt 2, Grant Bestland 1. FG 20-43 (47%), FT 12-18 (67%). 3-point 7-21 (33%). Overall: 9-12. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

PILLAGER

Jakob Knosalla 2, Christian Hooge 15, Gabriel Parrish 5, Elijah Miller 17, Parker Schaefer 6, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 2. FG 18-54 (33%), FT 10-11 (91%). 3-point 3-9 (33%). Overall: 10-11. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33

GRAND RAPIDS — Gavin Kennen tallied 13 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots beat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 45-33 in a non-conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky finished with 12 points and Grant Loge added nine.

Grand Rapids 16 17 – 33

Pequot Lakes 22 23 – 45

GRAND RAPIDS

Enricco Rolle 2, Kaydin Metzgar 4, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, John Sutherland 9, Christopher Roy 3, Danny Markovich 3, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7. FT 10-12 (83.3%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Clay Erickson 3, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 9, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2. FT 6-11 (54.5%). Overall: 14-5. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

North Metro 89, Lake Region 57

BAXTER — Lake Region’s Trey Ogren tallied 17 points for the Hornets as they fell 89-57 to the North Metro Blazers Thursday, Feb. 16.

Joseph Bostrom added 15 points and Joe Wiedell scored 10 for Lake Region.

North Metro 41 48 – 89

Lake Region 32 25 – 57

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 17, Soren Benson 5, Joseph Bostrom 15, Joe Wiedell 10, Damian Craig 8, Brody Kovatovich 2. FG 20-52 (39%), FT 9-19 (47%). 3-point 8-27 (30%). Next: at St. Cloud Christian 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.