Area Boys Basketball: Flyers knock down future conference foe

PEQUOT LAKES — Beau Thoma recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 67-62 non-conference victory over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Jaxon Janski tallied 16 points and Owen Bode posted 13 points for the Flyers.

Grant Loge scored a game-high 25 points and Gavin Kennen added 14 points for the Patriots.

Little Falls 32 35 – 67

Pequot Lakes 37 25 – 62

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 13, Jaxon Janski 16, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 23, Carter Gwost 7, Brayden Jordan 6. FG 24-55 (43.6%), FT 14-20 (70%). 3-point 5-16 (31.2%). Overall: 6-2. Next: hosts Holdingford 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 6, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 25, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 5, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FG 22-60 (36.7%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 7-31 (22.6%). Overall: 6-3. Next: hosts Thief River Falls 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pierz 61, Staples-Motley 52

PIERZ — Eugene Skiba finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Pierz Pioneers as they defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 61-52 in a Section 7-2A matchup Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Jonathan Cheney led Pierz with 16 points followed by Noah Oberfeld’s 12 points and Kirby Fischer’s 10.

Isaiah Schultz led all scorers with 20 points for the Cardinals and Hunter Miller and Dakota Hennagir each scored nine.

Staples-Motley 36 16 – 52

Pierz 30 31 – 61

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 9, Lucas Brownell 4, Isaiah Schultz 20, Dakota Hennagir 9, Avandre Brandt 7, Grant Bestland 3. FT 2-2 (100%) Overall: 3-5. Next: hosts Greenway 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 9, Kirby Fischer 10, Jonathan Cheney 16, Noah Oberfeld 12, Eugene Skiba 14. FG 23-55 (41%), FT 12-23 (52%). 3-point 3-11 (27%). Overall: 5-4. Next: at Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pillager 77, Sebeka 54

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Pillager Huskies as they cruised to a 77-54 Park Region Conference victory over the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Eli Miller scored 20 points for Pillager. Justin Anderson added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Parker Schaefer posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

Sebeka 31 23 – 54

Pillager 42 35 – 77

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 20, Christian Berg 24, Max Lake 4, Kaison Campbell 2, Gabriel Clark 4. FG 22-60 (37%), FT 1-7 (14%). 3-point 7-26 (27%).

PILLAGER

Jakob Knosalla 1, Christian Hooge 22 15, Gabriel Parrish 3, Elijah Miller 20, Parker Schaefer 12 10, Kaden Imdieke 4, Justin Anderson 15 10. FG 32-83 (39%), FT 10-18 (56%). 3-point 3-14 (21%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 3-5. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Wadena-Deer Creek 78,

Menahga 65

WADENA — Teshe Loer and Peyton Church each tallied 20 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines recorded a 78-65 Park Region Conference victory over the Menahga Braves Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Isaac Hamann and Nathaniel Peterson each finished with 14 points for the Wolverines who improved to 5-3.

Menahga 30 35 – 65

Wadena-Deer Creek 43 35 – 78

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 10, Brock Berttunen 6, Knaylor Howard 5, Brayden Aho 13, Bodie Berttunen 20, Jonas Lusti 3, Isaiah Usher 8. FG 26-61 (42%), FT 3-8 (37%). 3-point 10-24 (41%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 20, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 3, Isaac Hamann 14, Peyton Church 20, Phillip Ross 5, Nathaniel Peterson 14. FG 32-70 (45%), FT 5-10 (50%). 3-point 9-23 (39%). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 5-3. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Cloquet 59, Crosby-Ironton 51

CLOQUET — James Stokman finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 59-51 non-conference loss to the Cloquet Lumberjacks Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Joseph Ringhand added 13 points and Noah Larson 12 for the Rangers.

Cloquet 31 28 -- 59

Crosby-Ironton 26 25 -- 51

CLOQUET

Jack Battaglia 8, Reese Sheldon 4, Jordan Aultman 4, Kollin Bonneville 12, Malachi Bridge 4, Marco Antonio Mayorga 27. FG 24-51 (47%), FT 7-11 (63%). 3-point 4-11 (36%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 5, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 13, Noah Larson 12, Will Meyer 6. FG 21-48 (43%), FT 3-8 (37%). 3-point 6-20 (30%). Overall: 7-3. Next: at Greenway 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Barnum 62, Aitkin 60 OT

AITKIN — Eli Christy scored 27 points and Braedyn Smith tallied 14 for the Aitkin Gobblers who fell to the Barnum Bombers 62-60 in overtime Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Barnum 29 22 11 -- 62

Aitkin 24 27 9 -- 60

BARNUM

Carlos Beckstrand 15, Brady Coughlin 2, Hayden Charboneau 21, Layne Wickstrom 17, Ryan Manahan 1, Bryce Ferguson 6. FT 13-31 (42%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 27, Braedyn Smith 14, Andrew Martinson 4, Alex Palm 2, Breckyn Willams 7, Nathan Price 4, Isaac Asmus 2. FT 10-15 (67%). Overall: 4-5. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Henning 76, Verndale 34

VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz scored 12 points and Jaden Schulke added nine points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 76-34 to the Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game, Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Henning 48 28 – 76

Verndale 20 14 – 34

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 12, Tyce Russell 4, Logan Dick 2, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 3, Carter White 3, Billy Wellnitz 1. FG 10-33 (30%), FT 10-14 (71%). 3-point 4-12 (33%). Conference: 0-4. Overall: 1-6. Next: hosts Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Cass Lake-Bena 79,

Pine River-Backus 59

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 21 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers who saw a six-point lead turn into a 79-59 Northland Conference loss to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers.

Rian Struss added 16 points and Jared Hamilton scored 13 for PRB.

Cass Lake-Bena 25 34 -- 59

Pine River-Backus 31 48 -- 79

CASS LAKE-BENA

Kingsly Whitebird 13, Kaydin Lee 28, Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 16, Aiden White 1, Christopher Vail 2, Cole Coss 8, Brandon Brown 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS