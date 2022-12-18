Area Boys Basketball: Flyers prevail over Willmar
2 Boys basketball teams were in action Dec.. 17
LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski poured in 23 points while Beau Thoma recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in their 69-64 win over the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Dec. 17.
Willmar 32 32 — 64
Little Falls 31 38 — 69
LITTLE FALLSLuke Waltman 2, Owen Bode 4, Jaxon Janski 23, Ben Knopik 3, Beau Thoma 21, Carter Gwost 11, Morgan Whitford 4, Brayden Jordan 1. FG 22-48 (45.8%), FT 20-29 (69%). 3-point 5-13 (38.5%).
Rock Ridge 67, Crosby-Ironton 50
EVELETH — Noah Larson scored 15 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 67-50 loss to Rock Ridge Saturday, Dec. 17.
Jordan Mount tallied 12 points in the loss for C-I.
Rock Ridge 38 29 — 67
Crosby-Ironton 17 33 — 50
ROCK RIDGE
Carter Mavec 4, Casey Aune 19, Zane Lokken 9, Aaron Spry , Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 19, Grant Hansen 9, Jalen Miskowitz 5. FG 25-54 (54%), FT 8-10 (80%). 3-point 9-25 (36%).
CROSBY-IRONTON
Jordan Mount 12, James Stokman 8, Joseph Ringhand 4, Caleb Hautala 2, Noah Larson 15, Will Meyer 9. FG 22-57 (38%), FT 4-9 (44%). 3-point 2-14 (14%).
